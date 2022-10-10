The Palmerton High School baseball and wrestling teams are holding their 2nd Annual Golf Tournament at the Whitetail Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. All funds raised from this event directly benefit the student-athletes in the Palmerton baseball and wrestling programs. With the proceeds, the programs are able to compete at off-season tournaments, attend specialized workouts and camps, create memories at team bonding events, and purchase sport-specific equipment. The cost to play is $100 per golfer/$400 per team. This cost includes: 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and drinks. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and prize raffles. For more information email:

