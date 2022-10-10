ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Walnutport Canal Festival set for Sunday

Clydesdale driven carriage rides, Victorian high wheelers, even an old-fashioned calliope. That autumn-like feel will permeate the air at the 43rd annual Walnutport Canal Festival. Sponsored by the Walnutport Canal Association, the event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. “Pray for good weather,” said Jeanne...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Blue Mountain Resort hosts Halloween weekends, bash

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host Fright Time Zip & Climb every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. Start times are 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., and the event ends at 9 p.m. This spooky zip and climb comes with laser lights, glow sticks, Halloween decorations throughout the park...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton set for 51st Halloween parade

The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at Seventh and Coal streets and makes its way down to the Third Street intersection, before making a right onto Mahoning Street and then a left onto Eighth Street, where it will disband at the Grove.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Times News hosts community yard sale Saturday

The Times News Community Yard Sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. More than 50 vendors will be set up all around grassy areas of the Times News Media Group building. KCL’s Great Food on the Go food truck will serve breakfast and lunch. This will...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news: Oct. 13, 2022

Tamaqua Area Adult Day Care Center is holding a homemade pie fundraiser. Fresh, homemade 9-inch pies from Deppen’s Farm, Lykens can be ordered before Oct. 31. Delivery date in Nov. 9. Call the center at 570-668-6556 for more information. Zion Lewistown. Pastor Jim Williams will officiate at the 10:30...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times News

D&L half marathon is in less than a month

The annual D&L Heritage Half Marathon has a new route this year. The half marathon, on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be an out-and-back course, starting at Riverview Park in East Penn Township. The race will go through three of the five counties within the National Heritage Corridor - Carbon, Lehigh...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see what...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

LEHIGHTON NEWS

Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, starts at 9:30 a.m. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks are optional. Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Livestream audio is available at the church website...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon dog shelter has new entrance

Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Golf Tournament to benefit Palmerton sports teams

The Palmerton High School baseball and wrestling teams are holding their 2nd Annual Golf Tournament at the Whitetail Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. All funds raised from this event directly benefit the student-athletes in the Palmerton baseball and wrestling programs. With the proceeds, the programs are able to compete at off-season tournaments, attend specialized workouts and camps, create memories at team bonding events, and purchase sport-specific equipment. The cost to play is $100 per golfer/$400 per team. This cost includes: 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and drinks. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and prize raffles. For more information email:
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Homecoming royalty crowned

Bryana Calcano was crowned homecoming queen at Jim Thorpe Area High School during halftime of the football game Sept. 30 between Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua. Lawrence “Chip” Baldassano was crowned the homecoming king. (THOMAS LESISKO/SUBMITTED PHOTO)
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Lori Roke Stine to Mark D. Stine, 88 Honey Hill Road, Lehighton, Lot 2, Eugene S. and Nancy A. Stine Final Plan, $1. Lonnie D. Christoff to Lonnie D. Christoff, 157 Fairway Road South, Lehighton, property at 157 Fairway Road South, $1. Jim Thorpe. Daniel C. Hugos to Vincent DeGiosio...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton homecoming court

Lehighton Area High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Front row, from left: Makayla Sabatino, Sophia Wentz, Gabriella Di Dea, Jami Gaydula and Isabella Mystkowski. Back row, from left: Trey Spring, Hunter Andreas, Matthew Sofranko, Levi Monk and Luke Blauch. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Overtime: Kicking it

The way the Palmerton football team has scored touchdowns the last couple of seasons, finding a reliable kicker to handle conversions was a priority for head coach Chris Walkowiak during the offseason. That’s because the Blue Bombers didn’t have a returning kicker on this year’s projected roster. It’s also because...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

No. Lehigh student places nationally in skills competition

A Northern Lehigh High School student has been recognized for his performance in the Skills USA National Competition. Superintendent Matthew J. Link recognized junior Brayden Arnold at Monday’s school board meeting for his work at the Skills USA National Competition. Arnold took second place in Marine Service Technology in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant reopens after fire

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.
MIFFLINBURG, PA

