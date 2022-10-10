ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Baby on the way! Cincinnati Zoo's Isla the tamandua is pregnant

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo animal family is growing!. The zoo posted on its Facebook page saying scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) confirmed Isla the tamandua is pregnant. The zoo said the pup is expected to be born at the end...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on south I-75 near Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with injuries on South I-75 near Camp Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Road in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Road in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 8-year-old hit while crossing street in Bond Hill dies

CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy whowas hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Bond Hill has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Officials say the boy, identified as Deontez Hardy, died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH

