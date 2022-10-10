ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Sturgis Journal

Kurella’s Kitchen: Flatbread recipes for fall

I love the aroma that autumn brings. From the woodsy, smoky smell of burning leaves to the sweet, crisp-light taste of a fresh-picked orchard apple. Autumn offers us so many enticements that are so comforting that they almost feel like a hug from an old friend. Driving around the upper...
NPR

Testing 'NYT Cooking' Recipes With Melissa Clark

NYT Cooking food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark says she's always looking for shortcuts in the kitchen — including ways to use fewer pans. Her latest cookbook is. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals.
winemag.com

Fruit-Stuffed Loin of Pork

Adapted from The Silver Palate Cookbook by Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso. Copyright © Workman Publishing. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher. Fruit with meat is very ’80s, but it’s hard to argue with this...
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream

Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
Family Proof

How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking

Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Family Proof

Low Carb Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Recipes Worth Cooking

This fully-loaded Cheesy Cauliflower Bake is the ultimate comfort food! Roasted cauliflower is topped with sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onions, and seasonings for a cheesy, creamy, and low-carb dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
Family Proof

Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Real Simple

Punjabi Cauliflower

Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main.
The Kitchn

Anise Cookies

When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.
The Daily South

Southern Butter Rolls

In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Parade

15 Elegant Quiche Recipes Perfect for Any Type of Brunch

Quiche is a common brunch meal, whether you serve it to weekend guests throughout the year or for Mother’s Day. But you can take quiche to a whole new level by mixing up the veggies, meats and cheese you use, skipping the crust entirely or even making adorable mini quiches for your next buffet. The versatility of quiche is nearly boundless, so it's perfect for any meal and any occasion. Quiche recipes are also great for a beginner cook since you don’t have to make the crust from scratch if you’re not ready (store-bought is fine and it tastes great too).
Family Proof

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking

This hot Cheesy Crab Dip is hearty, savory, and tasty! This easy recipe will make every party or game night even more exciting and your guests will love it for sure. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
butterwithasideofbread.com

FRENCH TOAST BAKE

French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
