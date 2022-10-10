Read full article on original website
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
GM Releases Fix For Inoperative GMC Sierra Front Camera Module
GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, 2022 GMC Sierra HD over an issue related to the pickups’ Front Camera Module. The problem: units of the GMC Sierra affected by this issue may have a condition...
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
GM To Get Cobalt And Nickel From Queensland Pacific Metals In Australia
GM just announced a new collaborative agreement with Australian mineral exploration company Queensland Pacific Metals to secure a source of nickel and cobalt, raw materials required in the production of new GM EVs. The cost-competitive nickel and cobalt will be used for the production of new GM Ultium batteries, with...
Base 2023 Chevy Colorado Engine Gets L2R Designation
The 2023 Chevy Colorado will receive a new RPO code for its base turbocharged 2.7L I4 engine. GM Authority has exclusively learned that lower-output version of the 2.7L I4 L3B engine will carry the L2R designation. The mill is the base engine in the overhauled midsize pickup truck, offered as standard in the 2023 Colorado Work Truck (WT) and LT models.
GM Plastics Supplier Files For Bankruptcy In Michigan
Instaset Plastics Co. LLC, a Michigan-based plastic parts supplier that produces interior door handles for GM products, has filed for bankruptcy under Subchapter V of Chapter 11. According to a new report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Instaset is seeking protection under bankruptcy so it can secure enough funds to continue...
Chevy Silverado EV To Offer Bidirectional Charging Capability
All-electric vehicles offer myriad benefits, not the least of which is impressive energy storage capabilities. That includes the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer bidirectional charging capable of providing backup energy to a home when properly equipped. GM recently announced a collaborative effort with residential solar technology and energy...
2023 Corvette Stingray And Z06 Custom VIN No Longer Available To Order
Since the launch of the Corvette C8, GM has offered the mid-engine sports car with all kinds of options, ranging from various interior colorways to carbon fiber packages and everything in between. Recently, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette has just had one of its least popular options pulled – a custom Customer VIN option.
2024 Polestar 3 Electric Crossover Debuts As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Polestar just unveiled the 2024 Polestar 3, an all-electric performance crossover offered as the brand’s first utility vehicle and rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. The exterior of the 2024 Polestar 3 incorporates styling cues pulled from the Polestar Precept concept vehicle, while also incorporating a variety of aerodynamic optimization features. The front end is characterizes by dual blade headlights with full LED lighting elements, while a set of 21-inch wheels is equipped as standard.
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Loose Seat Height-Adjust Pivot Bolt
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Equinox and 2023 Chevy Equinox due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s seat height-adjust pivot bolt for the driver’s seat. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with power driver seats not equipped with the...
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV adds one new exterior color to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the all-electric subcompact crossover, which include:
Cadillac InnerSpace Concept Stars In Dubai Tech Expo
General Motors is unveiling the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept for the first time in Dubai, the largest and most famous city in the United Arab Emirates, where the concept vehicle stars in a major technology-focused exhibition. The fully autonomous, electric-powered Cadillac InnerSpace Concept has just been unveiled at the 2022 GITEX...
GM Owners Overestimate Super Cruise Tech, Says IIHS
Semi-autonomous driver assist systems like GM Super Cruise are true game-changers, but according to a recent study, many users overestimate the capabilities of these new technologies. In a recent report, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) outlines the results of an IIHS study which analyzes the way in which...
GMC Sierra HD OnStar And Connected Services Plan Now Standard Except On Pro Trim
The GMC Sierra HD is one of several GMC and Buick models that include three years of OnStar and Connected Services as a “forced option.” Now, OnStar and Connected Services have been moved over to the standard feature list, but interestingly, it remains optional for the GMC Sierra HD Pro trim level.
Chevy Average Transaction Price Down 2.1 Percent In September 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) for a new Chevy vehicle fell 2.1 percent year-over-year last month as the industry ATP figure declined month-to-month for the first time in five months. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new Chevy vehicle was...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Yukon discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are also available as well on those models, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount...
Redesigned 2023 BMW M2 Debuts As Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Rival
BMW just pulled the sheets on the all-new second-generation BMW M2, revealing a fresh performance-oriented rival for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Let’s jump straight into the go-fast stuff. The 2023 BMW M2 produces a maximum of 453 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 406 pound-feet of torque at 2,650 rpm thanks to the S58 TwinPower turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, boosted by two mono-scroll turbochargers. The ‘six feeds the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic is optional.
1970 Chevelle Custom Coupe Heads To Auction
Finding that right balance between classic and modern isn’t always easy, but this 1970 Chevelle Pro Touring build looks to do exactly that. Now, this custom coupe will soon find a new owner as it heads to auction later this month at no reserve. Outside, this 1970 Chevelle gives...
New Photos Show 2024 Silverado HD Work Truck’s Unique Fascia
Last month, GM revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which brings an updated exterior, an overhauled interior, powertrain improvements, as well as capability gains. However, Chevy only showed off the range-topping High Country trim during the truck’s big debut. Today, we’re bringing you a glimpse of what appears to be a 2024 Silverado HD in Work Truck (WT) trim.
Chevy Silverado Sales Slip To Third Place In Segment During Q3 2022
SILVERADO -4.77% 117,198 123,067 -7.98% 381,337 414,389. Silverado 1500 (light duty) sales decreased 28 percent to 63,629 units. Silverado Heavy Duty (2500 HD and 3500 HD) sales increased 58 percent to 51,334 units. Silverado Medium Duty (4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD) sales increased one percent to 2,235 units.
