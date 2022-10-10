I'm sure something a lot better will come out of this situation for that precious dog he deserves a forever home with a person that really deserves him ❤️God bless him with happy and sensible life 🙏
Not surprised they don't want him. They didn't even do right by him by NEUTERING HIM! These people don't deserve him & probably didn't want the responsibility or cost of caring for an injured dog!😡🤘
Greyhounds are naturally sweet dogs. I was at a PetsMart one day and a group called "Adopt A Retired Racer" had a group of dogs there. I stopped to admire these beautiful animals, and one walked up to me from behind and proceded to lean up against my leg and give me that "Don't you want to take me home with you?" look. If the circumstances had been right in my life at that time, I sure would have. She was so sweet. 🙂
