ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcqey_0iTVaiqJ00

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.

The boat dealership first opened in 1964 at the 28th Street location, growing to include locations across Michigan. Since the 1980s, the dealership has closed all but two locations, according to the dealership’s website . With this closure, the owner told News 8 that the remaining employees will be transferring to the Torch Lake location.

The company is selling all of its inventory in a one-day online auction of over 180 inventory items. This includes late-model tritoons, pontoons, new motors, fishing boats, trailers, forklifts, tools, and more.

The online auction will be conducted by Orbitbid and will take place on Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To bid or find more information, visit Orbitbid’s website or contact auction manager Kurt Mingerink at 616.893.4346.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Coming out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf […]
SPRING LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Joel Eisenberg

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Fishing Boats#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD

Development could bring over 400 apartments to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400 apartments could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids in a planned 10-story development. The development, which would sit along Division Avenue between Wealthy and McConnell streets, will also include a retail space, a microbrewery and a food hall, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports. It will reuse the industrial building that’s already there along with new construction, according to the site plan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Morning Belle coming to Breton Village

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Great Lakes Dentures and Implants opens in Plainwell

Transforming lives, one smile at a time. That’s the goal of Dr. Sam McGuire and the rest of the staff at Great Lakes Dentures and Implants, which held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6. In addition to complete, partial and fixed dentures, the clinic—located at 380 Oaks...
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy