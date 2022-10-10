Read full article on original website
Related
Watsonville Community Hospital invites public to ceremony celebrating local ownership
The Pajaro Valley Health Care District successfully purchased the Watsonville Community Hospital out of bankruptcy in August, ending two decades of for-profit ownership. The hospital is inviting the public to celebrate the individuals and organizations that helped make it happen and continue to help in its transition.
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: Landfill expansion is a big mistake
This community opinion was contributed by Gary Moran. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
San Benito County seeks new landfill operating pact
The John Smith Road Landfill operating agreement report to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors states there were disparities in negotiations with Waste Solutions Group of San Benito County. Supervisors called it a “bad agreement” from the county’s perspective. The San Benito County Resource Management Agency...
benitolink.com
Nenette Marie Corotto
Nenette Marie Corotto passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, in Hollister California, at her home peacefully with family by her side after a long illness. Nenette was born in Hollister, CA to Marie Louise Rondy and Leon J. Latapie on July 17, 1936. Nenette spent her early life living in Hollister where she helped with the family business, the Model French Laundry. She attended Fremont and R.O. Hardin Grammar Schools. Her favorite pet was her horse “Rusty” that her parents gave her for her 88th grade graduation. She loved horses and riding her whole life. She was also a Jobs Daughter and member of the Episcopal Church. She was a Cheerleader for the San Benito Joint Union High School. She left to attend the University of California, Davis pursuing her B.A. in Home Economics with the goal of becoming a High School Teacher but chose a different path, her senior year and left to attend Heald’s Business College.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.
Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools
Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
sanjoseinside.com
Public Health Physicians Authorize Strike at Santa Clara County Hospitals, Clinics
Members of the Valley Physicians Group , a labor union representing more than 450 doctors in Santa Clara County’s public health and hospital system, has voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining committee to call a strike if the county “continues to negotiate in bad faith.”. A union statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy city clerk received petition documents for recall of Councilmember Armendariz
Today, October 12, 2022, at 4:37 PM, the City received a petition for the recall of Council Member Rebeca Armendariz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Election Official, in accordance with Election Code, will conduct a prima facie count to determine if the petition has the minimum required number of signatures for filing. The minimum number of signatures needed for filing a petition for the City of Gilroy is 6,217.
benitolink.com
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 12 and 13. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
montereycountyweekly.com
Ferrini Ranch development gets a six-year extension before project approvals expire.
Ferrini Ranch is the project that just won't die. And that's despite a recent effort by the developers to strike a deal with a conservation group to keep the prime property, 870 acres along Highway 68, out of development. That leaves the still-unbuilt project, approved by the Monterey County Board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
andnowuknow.com
Grower-Shipper Association Honors Dennis Caprara Posthumously With E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Award; Christopher Valadez Comments
SALINAS, CA - This past Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) hosted its Fall Recognition Event. During the event, the organization posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented to Caprara’s wife, Janice, and the Caprara family, the award recognized his extraordinary contribution and lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture.
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels
Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases
As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: New Omicron Subvariant Concerns, Bivalent Booster Availability in Bay Area
As the weather changes and COVID cases are once again rising in Europe, a new COVID variant has been found in the Bay Area. The new subvariant, BA2.75.2, comes at the same time the state pushes to get people to line up and get a shot of the so-called bivalent booster.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0