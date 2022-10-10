Nenette Marie Corotto passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, in Hollister California, at her home peacefully with family by her side after a long illness. Nenette was born in Hollister, CA to Marie Louise Rondy and Leon J. Latapie on July 17, 1936. Nenette spent her early life living in Hollister where she helped with the family business, the Model French Laundry. She attended Fremont and R.O. Hardin Grammar Schools. Her favorite pet was her horse “Rusty” that her parents gave her for her 88th grade graduation. She loved horses and riding her whole life. She was also a Jobs Daughter and member of the Episcopal Church. She was a Cheerleader for the San Benito Joint Union High School. She left to attend the University of California, Davis pursuing her B.A. in Home Economics with the goal of becoming a High School Teacher but chose a different path, her senior year and left to attend Heald’s Business College.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO