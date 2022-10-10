Personally, I believe that there should be specific age for a child to be home alone. Funny how it's not officially on the books, but CPS seems to know! When we were kids, we had a house key. After school, you walked straight home, did the chores you knew you had, and sat at the kitchen table doing homework until somebody got home. Kids need to be handed that responsibility over themselves, but it has to be taught first.
There is no law in Michigan the recommended age is 10 but no law now if they get hurt or something then ur in for neglect of a child ..
I had a baby setter, We had a very large family. once the oldest hit 11- 12 years old we didn't need one . We were raised in the mountains of WV and our parents taught us right from wrong . Something I don't see being done in Society now.
Related
At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise
What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?
Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'
Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
IN THIS ARTICLE
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Refuses to Let 'Traumatized' Step-sister into Bedroom
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Woman furious when she learns I don't want kids: 'Look around you: Every resident in this nursing home has children'
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt
My Magic GR
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 25