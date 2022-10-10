ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dawn Siwik
3d ago

Personally, I believe that there should be specific age for a child to be home alone. Funny how it's not officially on the books, but CPS seems to know! When we were kids, we had a house key. After school, you walked straight home, did the chores you knew you had, and sat at the kitchen table doing homework until somebody got home. Kids need to be handed that responsibility over themselves, but it has to be taught first.

16
Hamilton Boys
3d ago

There is no law in Michigan the recommended age is 10 but no law now if they get hurt or something then ur in for neglect of a child ..

4
Brian Hatfield
3d ago

I had a baby setter, We had a very large family. once the oldest hit 11- 12 years old we didn't need one . We were raised in the mountains of WV and our parents taught us right from wrong . Something I don't see being done in Society now.

2
Scary Mommy

At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise

There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
Beach Radio

What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?

Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
truecrimedaily

Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'

DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A couple faces charges after their 1-month-old child suffered serious injuries from suspected child abuse. According to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department, on Sept. 29, police and fire department personnel were notified after the victim was brought to a hospital with visible injuries. Police said the injuries were "suspicious in nature," and it was determined the infant had suffered physical abuse.
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
My Magic GR

