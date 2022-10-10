Read full article on original website
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Jonetta Kaiser Loves How The Show Portrays Black Women Beyond Trauma
The YA series starring Kaiser and Sisi Stringer is available to stream on Peacock. What’s available on the hottest new streaming platform, has the drama of 90210, the romance and fantasy of Twilight, and has high ratings written all over it? You guessed it – Peacock Original series Vampire Academy! Now available for streaming on Peacock, the same streaming platform that houses Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks and Coco Jones, the YA series featuring Mortal Kombat star Sisi Stringer follows the students of St. Vladimir’s Academy as they navigate through love, friendships, and more. Did we mention that they’re vampires?
Meet The Black Showrunner Changing The Look Of Police Procedurals On Network Television
Mike Flynn is Executive Producer and Co-Creator of the new CBS police drama 'East New York.'. A 2017 Color of Change study found that 91% of television showrunners were white. By the end of 2020, Women and Hollywood reported that 17.9% of television executive producers or showrunners were BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or people of color). Among the new class growing that statistic is Mike Flynn, Executive Producer and co-creator of CBS’s new police drama East New York.The new series isn’t exactly your typical network procedural and puts a Black woman police captain at the center of the story while also offering a nuanced depiction of Black, immigrant and community life in East New York.
How CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis Is Creating A Homecoming Community For Creatives
This year’s CultureCon NYC had over 100 speakers including Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Concepted out of an apartment in New York, CultureCon became a conference for creatives of color founded by Imani Ellis in 2017. The idea for CultureCon came out of Ellis’ desire to foster a community where creatives could learn from one another. “There weren’t many spaces where I could connect and share resources with others, so I started it in my apartment not knowing it would grow into a larger event”, Ellis told Girls United while recounting her experience.
Kevin Hart Says Black Women Are His Biggest Motivation
Known as one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood, Kevin Hart says his motivation comes directly from the drive of a Black woman. Kevin Hart’s near-omnipresence in Hollywood is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s released three films, launched two new television shows and opened a vegan fast-food...
WATCH | Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for this Hollywood power couple! On October, 12. 1997, Angela Bassett and Coutney B. Vance tied the knot. The college sweethearts met while students at the Yale School of Drama. Here’s a look at their love through the years.
Issa Rae and Delta Team Up To Launch Travel-Inspired Collection
Actress, producer, writer… fashion designer? Is there anything Issa Rae can’t do?. Actress, producer, writer… fashion designer? Is there anything Issa Rae can’t do?. The LA native recently teamed up with Delta Airlines to share her love of her favorite things: fashion and travel. Named “Runway...
Bey In Paris: Everything You Need To Recreate The Club Renaissance Look
Become the "Alien Superstar" herself. If you’ve memorized the ending laugh in “Heated” or haven’t given up trying to hit the runs on “Plastic Off The Sofa,” it’s safe to say the Renaissance reign isn’t letting up. While we’ve only gotten a petty, “I’m That Girl” teaser video, Beyoncé has given us plenty of Instagram content with Studio 54 vibes from her Club Renaissance parties. Flashy metallic ensembles, sweat-proof silk press strands, and a shimmery 70s glam were on the mood board for her seventh studio album.
Monica Poses In Pastel For Latest Joe Freshgoods X New Balance Campaign
The anticipated Performance Art collection drops on October 21. Since fans coined Monica’s nickname “Goonica,” the legendary R&B songstress has tapped into the energy since. The alter ego made an impressionable appearance in streetwear brand Joe Freshgood’s latest New Balance campaign named, Performance Art. From middle finger throws to an attitudinizing over-the-shoulder shot, Goonica balances an edgy touch to the playful collection.
