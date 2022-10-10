Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
darientimes.com
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
Reported fire at Middletown plant
Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
trumbulltimes.com
Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
trumbulltimes.com
Community news: Westoberfest returns to downtown and more
Rach’s Hope is having its second annual Walk The Extra Mile fundraiser at Compo Beach in Westport at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, featuring live music, a pizza truck and drinks. The event helps support local families facing critical illness. Community members are invited to "Walk the Extra Mile"...
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
hk-now.com
HVFC, KVFC & South FD Middletown Respond to Structure Fire on Hidden Lake Road
Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, with on-scene mutual aid provided by Killingworth Volunteer Fire Co. and South Fire District Middletown, responded to a reported structure fire at 4:15 p.m. on October 9, 2022, at a residence on Hidden Lake Road. The homeowners had called 911 after noticing smoke billowing from their oversized, detached garage.
trumbulltimes.com
East Haddam officials break ground on $2.8M high school athletic complex
EAST HADDAM — Wielding golden shovels adorned with shiny blue ribbons, state and local officials on Wednesday broke ground on the $2.8 million track and field athletic complex at Nathan Hale-Ray High School. State Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, was joined by Superintendent of Schools Brian Reas, Board of Education...
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
trumbulltimes.com
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Truck Hits Train Overpass….AGAIN
2022-10-11@3:26pm–#Fairfield CT– A truck has once again hit the overpass at North Benson Road. The driver has a laceration to his head according to radio reports.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
911 call deliberate act to lure Bristol police officers to scene: state police
Two Bristol police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A building that houses two businesses in Clinton went up in flames on Monday night. According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire broke out at 101 Glenwood Rd. No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time. The Old Saybrook Fire Department...
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
trumbulltimes.com
Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
