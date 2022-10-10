Read full article on original website
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
Is This Viral Photo From Pulaski Days ‘Trashy’ Or Not?
The photo from a Pulaski Days location is making its rounds around Reddit, but the comments are divided. The Photo Shows A Man Putting His Hands Down His Partner's Pants. The candid photo first popped up in the Reddit r/trashy subreddit, and later made its way to the Grand Rapids subreddit.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?
I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The debate will be hosted by...
WWMTCw
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
WWMTCw
Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Wyoming store owner says shop cat stolen, wants answers
WYOMING, Mich. — Tracy DuBois was helping a customer at his store, South West Truck and Auto in Wyoming, last month while his store cat, Boots, was outside the door, waiting to come back inside. "I took care of the customer, and I looked, and she wasn't there," said...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend
Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
