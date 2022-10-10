Read full article on original website
Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics. "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
krwg.org
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to providing abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The Wednesday night debate from KOAT-TV and The Albuquerque Journal delved into concerns about urban crime and security along the U.S. border with Mexico, as well as gun control and tax policy, amid some terse political attacks. Ronchetti is a former television meteorologist who ran unsuccessfully or U.S. Senate in 2020 against Democrat Ben Ray Luján. In 2021, Lujan Grisham helped legislators repeal a dormant 1969 statute that had outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies.
tpr.org
Beto O'Rourke rejects governor's property tax relief efforts, spending on education
Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a stop in San Antonio on Thursday touted his property tax relief plan and his record on education spending, drawing a quick response from Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The Republican Abbott, during a speech to members at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon,...
KSAT 12
Texas Democrats fume over national counterparts for insufficient support in South Texas battleground
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Some prominent Texas Democrats are up in arms at what they see as a withdrawal of serious national investment in a South Texas congressional district that is the linchpin of Republicans’ drive to take over the region. With less than a...
Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CBS News
City Council Latino Caucus urges Mayor Lightfoot to declare state of emergency over migrants from Texas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council Latino Caucus is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to declare a state of emergency over the growing number of migrants being brought to Chicago from Texas continues to grow. A group of 125 more asylum seekers who had crossed the Texas-Mexico border arrived in...
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
krwg.org
Republican candidate Audrey Trujillo runs for New Mexico Secretary of State
Audrey Trujillo is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of state. She talked with Jonny Coker to share more about her campaign.
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
MAGA And Oscar-Nominated Texan Director Join Forces To Vote Abbott Out
“Outrage over the incessant failures of Abbott’s administration,” was what led Oscar-nominated ‘Boyhood’ director, Richard Linklater to produce 31 videos for the ‘badass mamas’ PAC, Mothers Against Greg Abbott. In an effort to vote out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, the lifelong Texan joined MAGA...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
krwg.org
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy's site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week gave the OK for shipments from the site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to resume to the department's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The New Mexico agency suspended the shipments Sept. 14. Officials say a drum leaking liquid in April caused a partial evacuation at the plant, but no contamination occurred.
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
krwg.org
Study shows sharp decline in teacher vacancies in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University study has found that teacher vacancies in the state have dropped significantly over the last year. NMSU released a report Monday from its Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center showing that the number of empty positions are closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Researchers looked at the number of job openings in every school district in New Mexico and data provided by colleges and universities. They found 690 teacher vacancies compared to 1,048 last year, a 34% decline. Officials at the Center say the findings don’t diminish the fact that there is still an urgent need for teachers and other support staff.
Is The Texas DPS Misleading The Public About Uvalde Massacre Response?
An analysis by The New York Times of video evidence from the Uvalde school massacre has undermined the narrative communicated by the Texas Department of Protective Services. The footage “indicates the problem was not simply one incompetent school police chief,” the Times said. In fact, several officers –...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
anjournal.com
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
