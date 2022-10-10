ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission

Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
SEATTLE, WA

