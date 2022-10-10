Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
The Davante Adams shoving incident just got more serious. Here’s how
Davante Adams shoved a photographer as he made his way off the field after a Raiders loss.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission
Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
Comments / 0