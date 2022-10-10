Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBC.com
Man Killed on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night after being found shot in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with automobile
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a parked pick-up truck on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened at just after 1 p.m. at Madison Avenue and Raymond Street. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Larry Lynch dead at the scene. Police did not say what led Lynch’s motorcycle to hit the pick-up truck, which was unattended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IMPD: Officer fired weapon after confronted by armed suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say no one was hurt Thursday morning when an officer fired shots at an armed suspect inside a northwest side apartment building. At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive. That’s just south of the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road, north of Snacks.
WISH-TV
A woman found pinned under pickup truck after fatal rollover crash in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police says it is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover crash that had a woman pinned underneath a truck Thursday morning. Dispatchers were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road about a serious crash that happened. Police arrived and saw a pickup truck on its side and woman pinned under the truck.
Man dies after dump truck crashes, catches on fire in Johnson County
A person died after their dump truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon to the south of Franklin, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD continues tests of gunshot-detection devices for crime reduction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is moving into its next phase to curb crime on the city’s east side using gunshot-detection technology. It’s part of the city’s $150 million anti-violence strategy, part of which included significant upgrades to policing technology. “Anything that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
WISH-TV
Jury sentences man 27 years for string of robberies committed in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a string of robberies that were committed in July 2019 in Indianapolis, the Marion County prosecutor announced Thursday. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in a number of robberies targeting Dollar...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
Fox 59
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
WISH-TV
Pizzeria on northeast side hit by vandals, robbers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant on the northeast side reported Wednesday on social media that it’s been vandalized and robbed. The Missing Brick, just off Binford Boulevard at 6404 Rucker Road, is known for pizza, beer and wine offerings. The restaurant was featured Thursday on “Live.Style.Life” in celebration of National Pizza Month.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Adult, 2 teens arrested after carjacking and gas station robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis say they’ve arrested three people after they stole a car and then used it in a robbery hours later. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt and two 16-year-old suspects in the case. According to police, the trio carjacked a...
WISH-TV
Man dies in custody of Greensburg police
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers. According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
WISH-TV
Police: Armed robbers hit Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in Fishers Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fishers Police Department, police responded to Star Financial Bank in the 8762 E. 96th St. on reports of an armed robbery. That’s just east of I-69.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash. Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours...
Comments / 0