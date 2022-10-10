ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida meme page auctions date with hot friend for Hurricane Ian relief, raising thousands

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCJ0P_0iTVZjG300
The local meme page @stpetemoodboard has launched a fundraiser for Hurricane Ian relief. The premise: auctioning off a date with the admin's hot friend, Alec Kugler (right). [ Screenshot, Instagram ]

ST. PETERSBURG – For a year, @stpetemoodboard has been slinging hyperlocal memes about everything from real estate development to the fear of getting run over by a Central Avenue pedal pub. Now the Instagram account is raising thousands of dollars for Hurricane Ian relief.

It all started with a thirst trap.

The meme page admin, Bryant Nardozzi, has been close friends with Alec Kugler ever since high school. On Friday morning, the pair stopped by their friend’s St. Pete Beach business, Grove Surf and Coffee. Nardozzi, 33, snapped a photo of Kugler smiling inside the shop.

“Hot singles in your area are at @grovesurfandcoffee,” Nardozzi wrote in a St. Pete Moodboard Instagram story.

The messages started flooding in. The eligible bachelorettes of St. Petersburg demanded to know: Who is this man?

Among the sea of thirsty messages, one follower sent in a proposal: What if they auctioned off a date with Kugler for Hurricane Ian relief?

“I immediately thought, that’s an amazing idea,” Nardozzi said. “We’re sitting in a coffee shop that was boarded up with plywood a week and a half ago. It could have just as easily been Grove. We had just watched our friends go through the whole process of being like, are we were about to lose our business that we just worked for three or four years to create?”

Kugler, a professional photographer based in New York, is more used to being the one behind the scenes. But for a good cause, he was down to help. Nardozzi whipped up an Instagram story with a heart-shaped photo of his buddy’s face, surrounded by stats:

Age: 31

Sign: Scorpio

Hobbies: Surfing, photography, beach combing, thrifting, hiking, reading

Loves his mom! Pays for the first date! Clear communicator! Emotionally developed!

A screenshot of an Instagram Story posted by @stpetemoodboard featuring the stats of eligible bachelor Alec Kugler. [ Screenshot, Instagram ]

Participants could make donations after the auction ended to a charity of their choice, just as long as it helped folks impacted by Hurricane Ian. Kugler, who has been staying with Nardozzi during a long vacation, would set up the date with the winner before heading back to New York.

It didn’t take long for the bids to start rolling in via Instagram. Local businesses wanted to help, too.

Olivia Poppy Salon in St. Pete Beach pledged to cover $150 worth of hair and makeup styling for the lucky lady. Then Ink and Glo in St. Pete reached out to offer brow services.

The package grew to include dinner at Baba and an after-hours shopping session at St. Pete boutique Shoreline Sugars, featuring wine and a $150 gift card. Lokal Swim Co. pitched in with a swimsuit worth $110. Bandit Coffee offered to supply coffee before the date; Pete’s Bagels and General Store pledged breakfast the morning after.

Meanwhile, two local businesses offered to match the winning bid up to $500: Terrapin Ridge Farms in Clearwater and Grove Surf and Coffee, where the whole story started. Brick Street Homes joined in on Monday afternoon, offering a half match for a bid up to $1,000 or a full match for a bid up to $3,000.

As of noon Monday, the highest bid was $700.

“I’m super flattered,” said Kugler, who was recognized out in public during Sunday’s Indie Flea event. “At this point, it’s bigger than me.”

“I would love to say the winning bid is the person who is like, ‘I’m going to get all of this stuff anyways,’” Nardozzi said. “But now we’re well up above the value of what the goods are, so I think it’s mostly people wanting to help out charity — and Alec being hot.”

Even more businesses have reached out, from kayak tours to picnic companies.

“It has opened his eyes to how many different things you can do for dates. There are eco tours, museums you can go to, a really awesome park system in St. Pete,” Nardozzi said. “It’s cool to see that side of it, and also I think people are a little worn out on the swiping thing.”

A local woman volunteered to “provide doula services if the date ends with a baby.” One other women simply messaged, " MARRY ME!”

“I hope this isn’t an indication of how rough it is to date in St. Pete,” commented another.

Kugler is looking forward to his date in St. Pete, a city that has changed a lot since he was growing up in nearby Indian Rocks Beach.

“I think at the end, this is a really cool, fun project that is having such vibration in the St. Pete community,” he said. “It’s crazy to see how you can pull together so many people for such a good cause.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Ian coverage

HOW TO HELP: Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims.

FEMA: Floridians hurt by Ian can now apply for FEMA assistance. Here’s how.

THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

How renting in Tampa Bay went from cheap to expensive, in 11 charts

So long as they’ve been peddling swampland to northerners, Florida has sold itself on the promise of cheap living. “To the wealthy planter, Florida is eminently inviting,” a delegate for a pre-statehood Florida wrote to a Washington, D.C., newspaper in the early 1840s, as the government attempted to draw new residents with free land. “But to the poor and the moderate in circumstance, it is, beyond comparison, the paradise of earth.”
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Hurricanes#Photography#Pedal#Petersburg#Hurricane Ian#Grove Surf
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed $12.5 Million, Villa La Vullo is A Stunning Estate in Tierra Verde, One of The Most Exclusive Communities in Tampa Bay

The Estate in Tierra Verde, a private enclave on an acre of beautifully conserved landscaping with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico boasting abundance of luxury, the exquisiteness of the finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 1523 Oceanview Dr, Tierra Verde, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Liz Heinkel (Phone: 727-239-5623) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Tierra Verde.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
thegabber.com

Tim McBride Gets the Job Done at Rollin’ Oats St. Pete

It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely. The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Shine Mural Festival returns to St. Petersburg

In what has become one of St. Petersburg’s most artistic traditions, the Shine Mural Festival returns for its eighth year on Oct. 14. Produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the roster boasts international artists — James Bullough, Mad C and Caratoes hail from Germany, with Canada’s Ben Johnston and Marina Capdevila from Spain — as well as national artists including 123Klan (Los Angeles), Imagine (Nepal/Boston) and Reginald O’Neal and Baghead (Miami).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Uses His Finger To Rob Tampa Bay Bank

You’ve heard of hands being lethal weapons but this story takes it one step further. A Florida Man used his finger to rob a Tampa Bay bank. This Florida Man, Paul Sinclair, sauntered into a Chase Bank on Starkey Road and made a b-line to the teller. When he reached the teller’s window, he made his fingers into the shape of a gun and demanded cash from the drawer. The teller complied with Sinclair and gave him a total of $120. Sinclair fled the scene but was captured by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies moments later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

With Hurricane Ian, the Florida waterfront dream becomes a nightmare | Letters

Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes of search and rescue on Fort Myers Beach | Oct. 11. My family moved to Florida from New York when I was in first grade. I recall the wide-open beaches and the hurricanes. In the 1950s I lived in Dunedin, and I still remember dredges all over the bays that would pump up sand, and houses that were built at the water’s edge. It was a dream to have a house on the water. It was a dream that now could be a nightmare. Don’t rebuild. Learn your lesson, and find a new dream.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy