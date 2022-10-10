ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. The nation's biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago.
