Video Games

The Verge

Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition

Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
BUSINESS
CNET

Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon

You could soon have more control over who can contact you over Twitter. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter is working on letting you control who can...
INTERNET
CNET

Pixel 7 Perks: Helpful Extras on Google's Phones That You Should Know

Google's Pixel 7 phone lineup, including the $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro, is hard to miss. Both phones standout with the signature "camera bar" first seen on the Pixel 6 series, and each includes hardware exclusives like the Tensor G2 chip which power a customized version of Android 13. But Pixel phones also receive numerous perks and extras from Google that might be easy to overlook among more popular features like the phones' photography prowess.
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales

Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
JOLIET, IL
WebMD

Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Selling Suicide Kits to Teens

Oct. 11, 2022 – Amazon faces a lawsuit that accuses the company of selling so-called suicide kits with a deadly chemical that teens have used to take their own lives. Parents of two teens — 16-year-old Kristine Jonsson of Ohio and 17-year-old Ethan McCarthy of West Virginia — say the retail company assisted in the minors’ deaths by selling them sodium nitrite, according to NPR. (Sodium nitrate is a food preservative that's fatal at high levels of purity.)
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
SHOPPING
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes

In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Every Streamer Has Maxed Out Its U.S. Subscribers — Except These Two

Peacock and Paramount+ have quite a bit in common — and we’re not just talking about a hypothetical future in which they’re bundled together. The NBCUniversal streaming platform, launched in 2020, and the core Paramount Global streaming service, rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, are the only two major streaming platforms that have not yet fully matured in the U.S., according to a MoffettNathanson report using data from market research firm HarrisX. Why those two? Even though only one of them is named after a bird, Peacock and Paramount+ are birds of a feather. Paramount+ has an ad-supported option and an...
NFL
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world

Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Get the Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite Streamer, for $25

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.
ELECTRONICS

