A new direction in theater
Philadelphia Theatre Company is stepping outside its comfort zone with a new rock musical about the radical history of women with body ink. The Tattooed Lady, running Oct. 29 through Nov. 20 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., is a musical created by Obie Award-winning playwright Erin Courtney and Lortel-winner Max Vernon, celebrating the resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them.
Local news in brief: Oct. 4
Controller’s Office launches property tax relief calculator. The City Controller’s Office created and launched a new property tax relief calculator to help Philadelphia homeowners understand the financial impact of newly expanded property tax relief programs. The calculator tool uses a set of questions to determine program eligibility and compares the potential savings for each of the city’s three main property tax relief programs.
Theatre Exile gearing up for 2022-23 season
South Philly-based Theatre Exile at 1340 S. 13th St. has released a partial schedule for its upcoming 2022-23 season, which includes a world premiere from Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames. The upcoming shows are said to reflect the theater company’s 26-year tradition of producing provocative plays that explore the complexities of...
Philabundance CEO attends White House conference
Philabundance took its mission to a national stage and the highest office in an attempt to solve hunger in the United States. Representatives from Philabundance, located at 3616 S. Galloway St. in South Philly, traveled to Washington on Sept. 29 to attend the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, joining President Joe Biden and administration officials.
State money for Jenks, Key outdoor place spaces
New outdoor play spaces are coming to a pair of South Philadelphia schools thanks to $275,000 of state funding secured by state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler. The Abram Jenks School at 2501 S. 13th St. and the Francis Scott Key School at 2230 S. 8th St. will both receive modern outdoor play and activity spaces with soft surfaces.
Community Calendar: September 27, 2022
Meet me on South Street – Starting at 4 p.m. along South Street from Front to 11th Street, many businesses open at noon and most restaurant deals start around 4 p.m. and continue into the evening. This week’s theme: Shop Handmade. October 1. 16th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut...
Briefs: September 27, 2022
Neumann-Goretti grads invited to reunion on Oct. 1. An all-class reunion of students from all variations of Saints Neumann-Goretti High School will be held on Oct. 1 at Chickie’s and Pete’s at 1526 Packer Ave. from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $35 and includes a buffet, DJ and dancing,...
Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday returning to East Passyunk
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District recently announced that Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday is returning on Saturday, Oct. 29. Set to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will feature a wide array of fall-themed activities at various venues up and down East Passyunk, including the Singing Fountain, the PPA Lot at 1628 E. Passyunk, the Mifflin Triangle and the Gateway.
Letter to the Editor: Trip down memory lane
Wow, 75 years! That is how long the South Philly Review has been delivering community news to our neighborhood. That means, if my math is correct, that it originated in 1947. That year, I was between 6 and 7 years old and living with my twin brother and family on the 1600 block of E. Passyunk Avenue where I spent my whole young life until my marriage in 1972. After that, my new husband Stan and I moved just around the corner to the house where I have lived alone since he passed in 2010. We raised one daughter Claire who is married and lives in Delco.
Cardella: The Survivor
I don’t know what the record is for longevity at a newspaper, but I have been writing a column for the Review for almost 60 years. If that’s not a record, it’s pretty damn close. (There was a period of a couple months when I quit the Review after an argument with then-owner Leon Levin. But I crawled back.)
Devil’s Den bids farewell with block party on Oct. 2
The end of an era is here, and Devil’s Den is saying farewell to loyal patrons, fans and neighbors with one celebratory streetside Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, October 2 from 1pm – 7pm, with the street at 11th & Ellsworth blocked to allow for a bevy of fun-filled activities, great beer, food, music, and some of beer maven and Devil’s Den owner Erin Wallace’s favorite causes.
Celebrating 2 decades of artistic achievements
For 20 years, students at Studio Incamminati have had the opportunity to form their creative excellence and master their technique from a unique curriculum that can only be found in one place. Studio Incamminati originated in October 2002 in Philadelphia when Nelson and Leona Shanks established the private school for...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
Girl, 16, shot on 27th Street
A 16-year-old girl was shot on the 2200 block of S. 27th Street on Sept. 22, police said. According to police, the girl was shot once in the left side at approximately 7:06 p.m. She was transported by police to Children’s Hospital and her condition was unknown. According to police, a weapon was recovered but no arrest was made.
Johnson hosting ‘Save Our Homes’ workshops in September
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will conduct property tax relief workshops. throughout his Second District to help residents navigate Philadelphia’s 2022 property tax assessments and find ways to save money on property taxes. Upcoming workshops are on Sept. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at the Francis Myers Recreation Center, 5801...
Suspected arsonist found on Oregon Avenue
A suspected arsonist was located by U.S. Marshalls on the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philly on Sept. 14. According to officials, 37-year-old Darren Arnold, who was wanted for arson and other related charges in relation to several August fires, which occurred in West Philadelphia, was taken into custody shortly after noon.
