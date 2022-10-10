Wow, 75 years! That is how long the South Philly Review has been delivering community news to our neighborhood. That means, if my math is correct, that it originated in 1947. That year, I was between 6 and 7 years old and living with my twin brother and family on the 1600 block of E. Passyunk Avenue where I spent my whole young life until my marriage in 1972. After that, my new husband Stan and I moved just around the corner to the house where I have lived alone since he passed in 2010. We raised one daughter Claire who is married and lives in Delco.

