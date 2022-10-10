ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu just raised the prices of its plans with and without ads

By Jacob Siegal
 3 days ago
One of the top streaming services is suddenly more expensive. On Monday, October 10, Hulu increased the price of its ad-free plan from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month and also raised the price of its ad-supported plan from $6.99 to $7.99 a month. Disney first announced price hikes for Hulu and Disney Plus in August, and now they’re finally rolling out.

If you get Hulu through The Disney Bundle (which includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus), you have a few extra weeks to enjoy the original price. Later this year, Disney will bump the price of the bundle up from $13.99 a month to $14.99 a month. The premium bundle that includes Hulu (No Ads) and Disney Plus without ads will stay at $19.99 a month.

Streaming service price hikes are frustrating, but they’re inevitable. Netflix raised the prices on all of its plans in January, and will do so again in the coming months. Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said the HBO Max and Discovery Plus streamers are “fundamentally underpriced,” suggesting that a price hike is in the works.

Meanwhile, the ad-supported Disney Plus plan will debut on December 8, at which point the price of the ad-free Disney Plus will jump from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. These will be all of the available bundles once the dust settles with all of the price changes:

  • Basic (With Ads): Disney Plus, Hulu – $9.99/month
  • Basic (With Ads): Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus – $12.99/month
  • Legacy: Disney Plus (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN Plus (With Ads) – $14.99/month
  • Premium: Disney Plus (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN Plus (With Ads) – $19.99/month

Subscribing to Disney’s plethora of streaming services is getting more expensive and more complicated. The good news is that there’s always plenty to watch on Hulu. You can check out all of the new releases on Hulu for October 2022 right here.

#Espn#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hulu And Disney Plus#Hbo
BGR.com

BGR.com

