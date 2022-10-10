What’s the best-tasting honey in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey County? Local residents are invited to help decide the winner at the Sixth Annual Mayland Black Jar Honey Contest, Oct. 19 from 6pm-8pm at Homeplace Beer Co. in downtown Burnsville sponsored by the Toe Cane Beekeepers Association. Any beekeeper whose bees have produced honey this year in our area can enter the contest. Admission is free, and all are welcome to sample the honey. Those who want to be official judges and cast their vote to pick the winners can do so with a $10 donation to raise money for the educational efforts of the bee club. There will be musical entertainment by the Susans, honey for sale, and a silent auction for local craft and honey-related items, not to mention Homeplace Beer to enjoy on the back porch. All honey entered in the contest is judged on taste alone. Entries are wrapped in black coverings to allow a blind taste test. Winning honey will go on to represent our region in the International Black Jar Honey Contest. For full details on how to enter, visit the website www.toecanebeekeepers.net. If you’re a beekeeper and think YOUR bees made the winning honey this year? Enter two one-pound glass queenline jars or pint jars of your best for this event. Entries must be dropped off at the Yancey County Cooperative Extension office, 30 E U.S. Hwy. 19E in Burnsville by noon on Thursday, October 13. No entries will be accepted on the day of the contest. Label your jars as you usually do and fill out the entry form available at the extension office or download from www.toecanebeekeepers.net. Entry is free for Toe Cane Beekeepers Association members. Non-members are welcome to enter for $15. Honey must be produced this season by your hives located in Yancey, Mitchell or Avery Counties. Contact Debbie Griffith, email: djgriff2@gmail.com if you have questions, want to enter your honey, or would like to donate to the cause of honey bees and other pollinators.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO