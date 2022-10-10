Read full article on original website
Blue West Opportunities Hiring Event
Blue West Opportunities Hiring Event at the Yancey NCWorks Career Center on Wednesday 10/19 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm. They need individuals who are Compassionate Accountable Respectful and can Empower (CARE) to join them in changing people’s lives and breaking down barriers!Full and Part Time Openings in Asheville, Mars Hill, and SwannanoaUrgently Hiring for First, Second, and Third Shift at all locations! Yancey NCWorks @ 1040 US HWY 19E, Burnsville NC 28714.
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
Mayland Black Jar Honey Contest
What’s the best-tasting honey in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey County? Local residents are invited to help decide the winner at the Sixth Annual Mayland Black Jar Honey Contest, Oct. 19 from 6pm-8pm at Homeplace Beer Co. in downtown Burnsville sponsored by the Toe Cane Beekeepers Association. Any beekeeper whose bees have produced honey this year in our area can enter the contest. Admission is free, and all are welcome to sample the honey. Those who want to be official judges and cast their vote to pick the winners can do so with a $10 donation to raise money for the educational efforts of the bee club. There will be musical entertainment by the Susans, honey for sale, and a silent auction for local craft and honey-related items, not to mention Homeplace Beer to enjoy on the back porch. All honey entered in the contest is judged on taste alone. Entries are wrapped in black coverings to allow a blind taste test. Winning honey will go on to represent our region in the International Black Jar Honey Contest. For full details on how to enter, visit the website www.toecanebeekeepers.net. If you’re a beekeeper and think YOUR bees made the winning honey this year? Enter two one-pound glass queenline jars or pint jars of your best for this event. Entries must be dropped off at the Yancey County Cooperative Extension office, 30 E U.S. Hwy. 19E in Burnsville by noon on Thursday, October 13. No entries will be accepted on the day of the contest. Label your jars as you usually do and fill out the entry form available at the extension office or download from www.toecanebeekeepers.net. Entry is free for Toe Cane Beekeepers Association members. Non-members are welcome to enter for $15. Honey must be produced this season by your hives located in Yancey, Mitchell or Avery Counties. Contact Debbie Griffith, email: djgriff2@gmail.com if you have questions, want to enter your honey, or would like to donate to the cause of honey bees and other pollinators.
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
Hopping right along: Waynesville brewery expands Frog Level footprint, opens Asheville location
Grabbing the last empty picnic table behind Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville one recent afternoon, Frank Bonomo gazed along the nearby Richland Creek, only to shift his attention to the buzz of people, conversation, and live music swirling around the vast patio area. “We’re trying to redevelop Frog Level to...
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
Hilloween Coming to Mitchell County
Bakersville, Spruce Pine, and Buladean are having hilloween this year! Each. night it will last from 6:30-10 PM. There will be activities for the whole family each night. Bakersville: Starts Thursday Night. musical performance, food and local vendors!. Buladean: Starts Friday Night. Special music , axe throwing and other activities!
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
YMCA Healthy Living Programs in Mitchell County
The Williams YMCA of Avery County is proud to announce that we will be kicking off new Healthy Living Programs at our Healthy Living Center in Spruce Pine. Our Evidence-Based Programs help participants manage and prevent chronic conditions/diseases. Our programs provide information, instruction, and activities to live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. These programs will be starting in early 2023, and we are generating interest and beginning planning now.
Buddy Goforth
Buddy Goforth, age 84, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Lynn and Nellie Watson Goforth. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Eldon Goforth (Louise), Jennings Goforth (Doris), Tom Goforth (Mikel), Preston Goforth (Vernice) Sam Goforth (Margaret), Linton Goforth, Veta Griffith (Harry), Una Richardson (Clyde), Audrey Phillips (Tom), Frances McKinney and Lucy Ray; niece, Sherry Woods and 2 infant great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Kynnley Goforth. Buddy was a private, simple mountain man. He came from a hard working family. His love and respect for work come only after God, family and friends, and his 63 Ford. His profession was carpentry (and a good job at whatever needed to be done). He was a member of Grassy Creek Presbyterian Church. Buddy was part owner of Reality One Services in Spruce Pine. He and his wife, Frances Wise Goforth, had 58 good married years together.
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
Kid-Friendly Halloween Bike Ride
Burnsville on Bikes is hosting a kid-friendly bike ride for Halloween Saturday, October 29th starting at 3:00 pm on the Burnsville Town Square, around town and to the pumpkin patch on Charlie Brown Road. Get there at 2:00 pm for help checking your air, brakes and chain before the ride. Wear a helmet and make sure your costume won’t get caught in your bike!
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
Prime Streaming Series To Begin That Was Filmed In Area
Many people will remember last year when the old Chevrolet location in Burnsville was taken over by movie stars and props as they used it as a hub for filming an Amazon original series. The series, “The Peripheral” is set to take you into an alternative reality, though we may recognize some of the landscape and some familial faces that were hired as extras in the film. On October 21st, “The Peripheral” will premiere on Prime Video streaming with a new episode released every Friday through December 9th. In September 2021, the production began filming in locations across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most filming was in and around Marshall in Madison County and in Burnsville. Filming was also done in London, England.
Butch Pittman
Butch Pittman, age 76, of Rabbit Hop Road in Spruce Pine, the Estatoe community, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Born on January 29, 1946 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Rev. Paul Pittman and Myrtle Pittman who still survives. He was also preceded in death by a brother, J W Pitman.
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
