ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken City Councilman Ed Girardeau to undergo kidney transplant Wednesday

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

A member of the Aiken City Council will miss a few meetings as he recovers from a medical operation.

Councilman Ed Girardeau, a Republican representing District 4, is set to receive a kidney from his sister, Virginia Smith, on Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

District 4 includes the southern-most portions of the city including most of Woodside. (The remainder of Woodside is included in District 5.)

Girardeau said he was diagnosed with kidney failure around 12 years ago.

Kidney failure occurs when the organs can't filter out elements or compounds from the blood at a rate higher than 15% of the normal function of a kidney.

He said his kidney failure occurred because he has type 2 diabetes. Girardeau added he was diagnosed with diabetes around 40 years ago when he was in college.

In the United States, around one in three diabetics have diabetic kidney disease that could lead to kidney failure.

Girardeau said his kidneys finally failed at the end of last year and that he's been undergoing dialysis at home since March.

He said Smith was the first person tested as a potential match.

Smith said she called a former roommate who worked at MUSC who helped provide the contacts for genetic testing.

Girardeau said he didn't think it would be that simple to find a match, but it was. He also said he was grateful to his sister.

Girardeau called her donation a "heck of a thing."

"It means the world to me," Smith said. "I have three older brothers, and I would do it for any of them."

She added that there was a joking element of sibling rivalry to the donation. Smith said her older brothers often told her that she was a girl and couldn't play baseball and now it was neat as the baby sister she was coming to the rescue.

She said Girardeau and the whole family was thrilled that Girardeau would be able to get back into better health.

"I have two: I have one to spare, so I'm happy to do it," Smith said.

He said he was "very confident" that the transplant will be successful and that the doctors and staff at MUSC had been "great."

Girardeau said he would leave for Charleston on Monday and remain there for observation until the Wednesday surgery. After the surgery, he will remain in Charleston for two weeks and be unable to drive for six weeks after his return to Aiken.

Girardeau said he had told the council that he would be out until around the first of next year.

He said it would drive him crazy not to be at the meetings. He said he hadn't missed any city council meetings, and it bothered him to miss them.

He added he hoped to be back sooner because he had been told that transplant recipients had their health improve rapidly.

Girardeau was elected to the city council in 2017. He is a broker/owner of a local real estate firm.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Women Today luncheon in Aiken sparks mental health conversation

Creating connections through food, fellowship and fashion was a priority at the Women Today luncheon. The Thursday luncheon was hosted by the Aiken Standard at Newberry Hall. Vikki's...A Unique Boutique sponsored a fall fashion show during the luncheon, showcasing new styles from their Whiskey Road and Pine Log Road locations. In addition, nonprofit founder Terry Lee shared her story and work with Overflow Foundation as the keynote speaker.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
Health
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Kisner Foundation making a difference in Aiken County, CSRA

What’s the latest information on the Kisner Foundation and its charitable efforts?. The nonprofit’s board chair, Brittany Kisner, answered that question during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. Her husband, professional golfer Kevin Kisner, is the foundation’s president. “We created our foundation...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Failure#Linus Kidney Disease#Diseases#General Health#The Aiken City Council#Republican#Musc
augustamagazine.com

In A Class of Their Own

Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
EDGEFIELD, SC
The Post and Courier

USC Aiken's School of Nursing starts a colorful new campaign

Notice something new as you enter the main entrance of USC Aiken next to the School of Nursing?. USCA's School of Nursing started a new initiative on campus to raise awareness for health, wellness and social matters. An initiative they hope catches the eyes of many students, faculty, staff and community members.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

How Jack and Jill of America aims to make a difference in kids

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
carolinapanorama.com

U.S. 301 bridge replacement work begins in Bamberg County

BAMBERG – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has begun work on the replacement of the U.S. Highway 301 bridge in Bamberg County. County Administrator Joey Preston reported during an Oct. 3 County Council meeting that land clearing has begun at the site, which is located just before the county’s welcome sign that greets individuals coming into the county from Orangeburg County.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
226
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy