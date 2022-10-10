Aiken City Councilman Ed Girardeau to undergo kidney transplant Wednesday

A member of the Aiken City Council will miss a few meetings as he recovers from a medical operation.

Councilman Ed Girardeau, a Republican representing District 4, is set to receive a kidney from his sister, Virginia Smith, on Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

District 4 includes the southern-most portions of the city including most of Woodside. (The remainder of Woodside is included in District 5.)

Girardeau said he was diagnosed with kidney failure around 12 years ago.

Kidney failure occurs when the organs can't filter out elements or compounds from the blood at a rate higher than 15% of the normal function of a kidney.

He said his kidney failure occurred because he has type 2 diabetes. Girardeau added he was diagnosed with diabetes around 40 years ago when he was in college.

In the United States, around one in three diabetics have diabetic kidney disease that could lead to kidney failure.

Girardeau said his kidneys finally failed at the end of last year and that he's been undergoing dialysis at home since March.

He said Smith was the first person tested as a potential match.

Smith said she called a former roommate who worked at MUSC who helped provide the contacts for genetic testing.

Girardeau said he didn't think it would be that simple to find a match, but it was. He also said he was grateful to his sister.

Girardeau called her donation a "heck of a thing."

"It means the world to me," Smith said. "I have three older brothers, and I would do it for any of them."

She added that there was a joking element of sibling rivalry to the donation. Smith said her older brothers often told her that she was a girl and couldn't play baseball and now it was neat as the baby sister she was coming to the rescue.

She said Girardeau and the whole family was thrilled that Girardeau would be able to get back into better health.

"I have two: I have one to spare, so I'm happy to do it," Smith said.

He said he was "very confident" that the transplant will be successful and that the doctors and staff at MUSC had been "great."

Girardeau said he would leave for Charleston on Monday and remain there for observation until the Wednesday surgery. After the surgery, he will remain in Charleston for two weeks and be unable to drive for six weeks after his return to Aiken.

Girardeau said he had told the council that he would be out until around the first of next year.

He said it would drive him crazy not to be at the meetings. He said he hadn't missed any city council meetings, and it bothered him to miss them.

He added he hoped to be back sooner because he had been told that transplant recipients had their health improve rapidly.

Girardeau was elected to the city council in 2017. He is a broker/owner of a local real estate firm.