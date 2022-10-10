ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking back at Matt Rhule’s tumultuous tenure with the Carolina Panthers

By Ellis Williams
 3 days ago

Thirty-three months ago, Panthers owner David Tepper told coach Matt Rhule he was “so frickin’ happy.”

Rhule had agreed to become the sixth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, signing a seven-year deal worth $62 million. The contract made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches at the time.

Two-plus years and an 11-27 record later, Carolina announced Monday it was “parting ways” with Rhule. Secondary coach Steve Wilks was named interim coach.

Rhule’s tenure featured five different starting quarterbacks: From Teddy Bridgewater to Cam Newton, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, Rhule could not find stability at the game’s most important position. P.J Walker (2-0) was the only quarterback with a winning record under Rhule.

Matt Rhule’s timeline with the Panthers

▪ Jan. 7, 2020: Rhule is named head coach — Rhule, 47, was hired in 2020 to replace longtime head coach Ron Rivera.

Before Carolina, Rhule was the head coach at Baylor and Temple University. After his firing, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team will now owe Rhule north of $40 million after his termination.

▪ Jan. 16, 2020: Joe Brady named offensive coordinator — Four years removed from being a graduate assistant coach at Penn State, Brady became the youngest play-caller in the NFL.

Rhule hired Brady to command an offense which featured D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey missed most of the season due to injury, but Moore and Anderson both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. Backup running back Mike Davis gained over 1,000 total yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2020.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, right, during practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪ March 17, 2020: Panthers sign Teddy Bridgewater — With Cam Newton still on the roster, Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.

In 15 starts, he threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The team traded Bridgewater 13 months later after Bridgewater fell out of favor due to failing to win numerous close fourth-quarter games.

▪ March 24, 2020: Panthers cut Cam Newton — The only NFL MVP in franchise history was cut three months into Rhule’s tenure.

Newton underwent multiple shoulder surgeries and missed all but two games in 2019 due to a foot injury that ultimately required a procedure.

▪ Jan 3, 2021: Panthers finish the season with a 5-11 record — Carolina finished six games under .500 in Rhule’s first season.

The team won three consecutive games from Week 3 to Week 5, but endured a five-game losing streak and lost nine of their last 11 games.

▪ Jan 14, 2021: Panthers hire GM Scott Fitterer — The team hired Fitterer to replace Marty Hurney, who was fired on Dec. 21, with two games remaining in the season.

Fitterer was the Seahawks’ college scouting director in 2011, the same year the team drafted late-round gems that would play key roles in Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl. Linebacker K.J. Wright, cornerback Richard Sherman, and Super Bowl MVP linebacker Malcolm Smith were all key picks.

Fitterer was also in Seattle when the team drafted Russell Wilson.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold jogs off the field during the game against the Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

▪ April 5, 2021: Sam Darnold traded to Carolina — With Bridgewater still on the roster, the Panthers traded for the former No. 3 overall pick.

For Darnold, the Jets received a late 2021 sixth-rounder and a second and fourth-rounder in 2022.

▪ April 28, 2021: Teddy Bridgewater traded to Broncos — Carolina traded Bridgewater to Denver for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

To complete the trade, the Panthers paid $7 million of Bridgewater’s contract while the Broncos paid $3 million.

▪ Sept., 23, 2021: Panthers start 3-0 — Carolina opened the 2021 season with three straight wins. Darnold led the league in rushing touchdowns and threw for 300-plus passing yards in Week 2 and 3.

However, McCaffrey left the Week 3 win at Houston with an injury and went on to only play in four more games.

▪ Nov. 11, 2021: Cam Newton returns — After placing Darnold on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the Panthers brought back Newton on a one-year deal.

Newton scored two touchdowns in his first game back, helping Carolina beat Arizona 34-10. Walker was the starter, and led the team in passing.

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton, left, talks to coach Matt Rhule during warm ups before the game against Washington Football Team at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Dec 5, 2021: Rhule fires offensive coordinator Joe Brady — Following the team’s Week 13 bye, Carolina parted ways with Brady and named running backs coach Jeff Nixon interim play caller.

The Panthers are 1-9 since firing Brady, and have not scored more than 24 points in a game since.

▪ April 27, 2022: Owner David Tepper says Rhule has his “full support” — Following another five-win season, Tepper decided not to fire Rhule. Instead, he voiced his support while speaking to media for the first time in more than a year.

“I do believe that coach Rhule and Scott are doing a great job creating that foundation,” Tepper said. “I do think we have made improvements in the coaching staff; we have done a good job during free agency to fill holes. Obviously we have some needs, and we’re going to try to attempt to fill some of those in the draft. I’m fairly optimistic about the new season given all the different things that have happened here.”

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 during a game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

▪ July 12, 2022: Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield — Carolina waited until after the draft and minicamp to add starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In exchange for Mayfield, the Panthers agreed to trade a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick; that pick becomes a fourth-round selection if he plays around 70% of offensive snaps this season.

Mayfield took a $3.5 million pay cut to join Carolina. The Browns agreed to pay $10.5 million while the Panthers paid about $5 million.

▪ Sept. 25, 2022: Panthers win first game of 2022 season — Carolina beat the Saints 22-14, earning Rhule his first home win in 367 days.

▪ Oct. 9, 2022: Panthers lose to 49ers — Carolina lost its fourth game of the season, falling to San Francisco, 37-15 and dropping to 1-4.

▪ Oct. 10, 2022: Owner David Tepper fires Matt Rhule — The team named Steve Wilks interim head coach.

