Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later
Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB・
Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins
The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
Yardbarker
Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster
Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
Why Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts should be in Cubs plans
Whether the Cubs dip toes into the deep end of the starting pitching market this winter, it’s a safe bet those toes will be at least kicking the tires on some of the big-name free agent shortstops. For all the good work at shortstop Nico Hoerner did this year...
Heyman if Sox hire Washington: 'That would shock me'
The White Sox reportedly reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. But, how much of a shot does Washington have at landing the position?. Not much, according to NY Post...
Yardbarker
Reports of White Sox Manager Interviews Have Surfaced
Chicago White Sox' fans hoping the organization makes an outside-the-box managerial hire will be happy to hear today's updates. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the White Sox will interview Houston Astros' bench coach Joe Espada. Espada will also interview with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, according...
NBC Sports Chicago
