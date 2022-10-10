ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later

Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins

The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Reports of White Sox Manager Interviews Have Surfaced

Chicago White Sox' fans hoping the organization makes an outside-the-box managerial hire will be happy to hear today's updates. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the White Sox will interview Houston Astros' bench coach Joe Espada. Espada will also interview with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, according...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

