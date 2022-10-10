ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
COMPUTERS
#Best Buy#Samsung Tv#Jbl#Sennheiser#Cnet Shopping
CNET

Forget Ziploc Bags. My Favorite Reusable Food Storage Option Is on Sale Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. I absolutely hate plastic bags. Not the ones you use to carry groceries to the car after check out. I'm talking about the Ziploc-style food storage bags that constantly rip and leak and are only good for a single use. OK, maybe two uses if you're extra careful.
SHOPPING
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

Target's Black Friday 2022 Daily & Weekly Deals Include 50% Off Beats

October is supposed to be all about Halloween, but if you’re serious about getting a jump on your holiday shopping, you’re probably already thinking ahead to Black Friday — hey, it’s a good time to snag deals on items you’ve been wanting, too. Target’s Black Friday 2022 daily and weekly deals are already here, which means you can be the first of your roomies to sneak your perfectly wrapped gifts underneath the tree (or hidden in your closet until the tree actually goes up). Here’s everything to know about Black Friday at Target, including when to look for new deals and how long they’ll last.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
SHOPPING
CNET

Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98

October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount

The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36

Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
COMPUTERS

