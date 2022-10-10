ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman arrested in fatal stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx: NYPD

By Lauren Cook, Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Szmrt_0iTVXgXS00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a woman on Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx.

Ebony Jackson, 42, is accused of stabbing Lamont Barkley multiple times around 8:25 p.m. Sunday while riding the BX19 bus near East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue, according to the NYPD. Police said Barkley was arguing with Jackson and an unidentified man before the stabbing.

Group of six beats, stabs 17-year-old boy on Manhattan subway platform

Barkley, 55, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson and the man fled the scene, police said. She was charged on Monday with murder and manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately clear whether police were still searching for a second suspect.

The deadly assault was one of at least three that took place in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Police were investigating another two attacks in the transit system early Monday morning — this time in Manhattan.

In the first incident, a 49-year-old woman waiting for the northbound No. 2 train at the Central Park North–110th Street station in Harlem was struck in the head by an unknown object around 2:25 a.m. Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

Separately, a man was stabbed in the leg aboard a southbound Q train near the Eighth Street-New York University station in Greenwich Village around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in what officials described as stable condition.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

Police were still searching for a suspect in the Harlem attack, as of Monday afternoon. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the Greenwich Village assault, but authorities did not immediately release their name or detail charges against them.

Subway and bus riders have been on edge lately amid a series of violent crimes in the city’s transit systems.

On Thursday, Charles Moore, 38, was stabbed to death as he was exiting a No. 4 train at the 176th Street station in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, in what authorities have called an unprovoked attack. A suspect in the slaying, 27-year-old Saquan Lemons, has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

And late in September, Tommy Bailey, 43, was slashed across the neck and killed during an argument aboard an L train rumbling through Brooklyn, according to police. Suspect Alvin Charles, 43, has been charged with murder in that case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly stabbed outside McDonald’s in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was outside a McDonald’s in Manhattan when another man randomly came up to him and stabbed him in the chest, police said. The stabbing happened in front of the McDonald’s on Delancey Street in the Lower East Side around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn deli: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said. The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in Brownsville around 1:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.  “I was inside the store. I was busy from my delivery and I just […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Queens subway station thief traps woman in turnstile: NYPD

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, police said early Friday in releasing video of the incident. The victim, 26, was going through the turnstile at the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station on the M and R […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman hit with baton, robbed in Flushing Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 21-year-old woman was attacked with a baton by a man and robbed after getting into a fight with another woman, police said. Police are looking for the two individuals that got into a fight with a woman on July 12. In a video shared with PIX11 News, you see two […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 13, beaten and robbed aboard Brooklyn subway, police say

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cellphone, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Stabs#Violent Crime
PIX11

15-year-old student stabbed outside Bronx school: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old Bronx student was stabbed outside a Bronx school on Thursday morning during a dispute with another teen, police said. The students, both 15, argued outside of the Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice on East 163rd Street around 8 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The dispute escalated, […]
BRONX, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
norwoodnews.org

Two Bronx Men Charged in Connection with Murder of Joshua Garcia, Racketeering and Other Offenses

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bicyclist dies in collision with a truck in Brooklyn, officials say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bicyclist died after crashing into a truck in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 25-year-old woman struck the trailer traveling eastbound on Parkside Avenue in Flatbush at around 7 a.m., officials said. The FDNY said the woman suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy