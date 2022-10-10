Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Zach Gill Plays Pianos on State in Santa Barbara
Multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist man of many bands (including Jack Johnson and Animal Liberation Orchestra), and man of our fair city Zach Gill will be tickling the ivories in honor of Pianos on State on Friday, October 21, at noon, at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. Lucky us, this particular piano, created by artist Lynx Lyn and located in front of Old Navy, happens to be the one adopted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
Santa Barbara Independent
Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Adelante Charter School Teacher Verónica Ramos
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School. At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Mental Wellness Center Brings Project Reboot to Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Oct. 11, 2022– On Sunday, November 6 @ 4:30 pm, the Mental Wellness Center (MWC) will present Project Reboot, a 3-week screen time program that begins with a keynote presentation by Project Reboot’s founder and director, Dino Ambrosi. The presentation will take place at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre, and will introduce attendees to new knowledge, skills and habits aimed at reducing reliance on social media and tech screen time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lia M. Parker
Lia M. Parker passed away peacefully on September 17 at the age of 88. In 1949, Lia was the original Spirit of the Fiesta and in recent years became a part of the celebrations again, including being chosen grand marshal of the Fiesta Parade in 2014 and 2019. She enjoyed being part of the festivities and especially loved seeing all the young dancers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront
A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Chamber Music Lands in the 805, Ditto Jack and Willie
Suddenly, chamber music is having a field day in the 805. To be more exact, make that three consecutive days, from three different and significant sources in the area. The very term “chamber” was, from 1977 to 2019, a prominent feature of the annual Lobero Theatre’s calendar, when the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) existed as Santa Barbara’s “other” orchestra on many an inspiring Tuesday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children. Helena Mason Art Gallery’s Art for Good show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jo Anne Larkin
Jo Anne Larkin was an adventure seeker. She loved nature and the beauty of changing seasons. After facing a challenging experience with pancreatic cancer during the last year of her life, she passed away with beauty and grace within a few short days at Santa Barbara’s beautiful Serenity House on September 20th. Her daughter Lynne was lovingly by her side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies
West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Comments / 0