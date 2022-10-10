SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School. At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.

