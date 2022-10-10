Read full article on original website
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
20-year-old suspected of stealing bong in Wayne County, arrested two months later
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old Rose man was arrested for trying to steal another couple's "smoking bong" and cash in August. It happened outside the 104 store, located on Route 370 in the Town of Wolcott, investigators said. Police say the suspect, along...
16-year-old arrested after discarding handgun, narcotics during chase, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Syracuse on Wednesday, October 5 following a foot chase during which Syracuse Police say he attempted to discard a handgun and narcotics. Officers responded to the area of South Geddes Street and Merriman Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of a...
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Woman hospitalized after being beaten with 70-inch TV, Syracuse man arrested
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he beat a woman with a 70-inch television, sending her to a hospital. Henry Bradford III, 29, of Syracuse, used the television to beat the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in an apartment on Fobes Avenue, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Dog named "Chunk Norris" runs away after crash; deputies ask for help finding him
TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash on Trenton Road in the Town of Marcy on Thursday. A 39-year-old driver from Remsen lost control of his pick-up truck, crossed the middle line and collided with an oncoming jeep, driven by a 39-year-old man from Trenton, deputies said.
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money
ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
