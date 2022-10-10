ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
WKTV

Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
cnycentral.com

Dog named "Chunk Norris" runs away after crash; deputies ask for help finding him

TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash on Trenton Road in the Town of Marcy on Thursday. A 39-year-old driver from Remsen lost control of his pick-up truck, crossed the middle line and collided with an oncoming jeep, driven by a 39-year-old man from Trenton, deputies said.
News Channel 34

Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
WKTV

UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
NBC New York

NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops

The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...

