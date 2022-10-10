SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Oct. 5 - 11. Marriages Darrell Ray Sharp III to Amanda Nicole Bonds. Fiduciaries Anna Belle Lewis, Administrator of the John Warren Lewis estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Norman Edward Farley Sr. estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Barbara Lucille Farley estate. Land Transfers Maria Hale and Kenneth L Hale and William C Hale and Edward Hale to Sean Gore and Casonia Shortridge, one-fifth of an acre, Talcott District; Jack David Woodrum and Debra A Woodrum to Joseph W Meadows Jr., Part of Lots Numbers 5 & 6 Block 8, City of Hinton District; MDH Holding Inc. to Harold J Hart III, 131.54 acres more or less, Talcott District; Cindy L Adkins to Columbus R Gill, Lot, City of Hinton District; Janet Armstrong to Glen Peter Tanner, 60.638 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; Adam Colton Smith and John Jeffrey "Jack" Harless to Kevin R Wolfe and Tammy Wolfe, Lot 7, Talcott District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11 appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO