Fayette County, WV

WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. International Yeager Airport expansion plans cut into Coonskin Park

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The proposed expansion of West Virginia International Yeager Airport would extend the runway by 285 feet and shift it northeast, cutting into Coonskin Park. In a statement, the airport said in part, "the proposed projects will address needed upgrades and support the existing and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
WVNS

Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: Black Walnut Festival Preview

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – One of the Mountain State’s most highly anticipated events, is back! Spencer, West Virginia is ready to welcome you to the 2022 Black Walnut Festival!. We spoke with long time mayor, Terry Williams, to get a sneak peak of what to expect.
SPENCER, WV
wchstv.com

Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
#Bridge Day#New River Gorge Bridge#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Bridge Day Commission
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WOWK 13 News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
Lootpress

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9 officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to welcome the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 officer. K9 Ulkan is a 16-month-old German Short Haired Pointer and comes to us from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. K9 Ulkan will go to handler Cpl K. Spears and replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog, retiring from service this weekend after her final call to duty on Bridge Day.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Potential fire situation on Vine St, emergency personnel on site

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fire crews and other emergency services are currently on site by a Vine St residence along Johnstown Road addressing an as of yet unspecified incident. Several emergency vehicles have been stationed throughout the area, including EMS and several fire engines, all actively utilizing flashing emergency...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Oct. 5 - 11. Marriages Darrell Ray Sharp III to Amanda Nicole Bonds. Fiduciaries Anna Belle Lewis, Administrator of the John Warren Lewis estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Norman Edward Farley Sr. estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Barbara Lucille Farley estate. Land Transfers Maria Hale and Kenneth L Hale and William C Hale and Edward Hale to Sean Gore and Casonia Shortridge, one-fifth of an acre, Talcott District; Jack David Woodrum and Debra A Woodrum to Joseph W Meadows Jr., Part of Lots Numbers 5 & 6 Block 8, City of Hinton District; MDH Holding Inc. to Harold J Hart III, 131.54 acres more or less, Talcott District; Cindy L Adkins to Columbus R Gill, Lot, City of Hinton District; Janet Armstrong to Glen Peter Tanner, 60.638 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; Adam Colton Smith and John Jeffrey "Jack" Harless to Kevin R Wolfe and Tammy Wolfe, Lot 7, Talcott District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

