James “Roger” Kline, 75, of Renfrew passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late James E. and Anna (Stevick) Kline Brothers. Roger graduated from Butler High School class of 1965 and later went on to receive his associates degree from the New Castle Business School. He was a member of the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church for his whole life. Roger was employed at the Butler Farmers Market and previously at Glade Run Lutheran Services and Exxon. He was known to be a loving and patient father, a fun-loving grandfather, and a great beach buddy at Myrtle Beach. Roger loved God and his faith. He also loved his fur babies Katie and Cassie. Roger was the beloved husband of Carol (Gregory) Kline of 54 years; father of Chad (Wendy) Kline and Kelli (Josh) Mato; brother of Ernie (Lynn) Kline and Vern (Wanda) Kline; half-brother of Peggy (Doug) Plaisted and Vaughn Brothers; and grandfather of Janna Kline, Gregory Kline, and Hudson Mato. He was preceded in death by his half-brothers Thomas Brothers and Bennie Brothers. Family and friends received on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. A prayer service will immediately follow in the church. Burial will be held privately at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

