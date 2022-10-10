Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Margaret “Peggy” Bobbert
Margaret “Peggy” Bobbert, 78, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born in Roseville, PA on November 6, 1943, to the late Paul and Ruth Vlassich. Margaret loved animals and bingo. She was known to be a good mother. She was loved and will be forever missed. Margaret was the mother of Steven Vlassich; sister of Emile (Loraine) Vlassich, Edward Vlassich, Michael Vlassich, Linda Smith, Paula (Nick) Sarver, and Cheryl Gaston; and grandmother of Thomas Watterson, Steven Vlasich, and Ashlyn Vlassich. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her brother Paul Vlassich and sister Brenda Bobbert. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
butlerradio.com
David Jonathan Jenks Sr
David Jonathan Jenks Sr, 51, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 5, 1971, his parents are Richard Jenks and the late Dorothy (Wills) Jenks. David graduated from Portersville Christian School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army Bravo Battery 2/7 Field Artillery of Ft Drum, NY. David was employed as a driver at Vogel Disposal for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family vacations at the beach, and family time. David was a great cook, loved to grill, and a die hard Steelers fan. He was an all-around good man. Forgiving, compassionate, honest, kind, and loving. David had a great sense of humor and told the best stories. He was a great advice giver and a wonderful husband and father. David was the beloved husband of Tracy Lynn (Gilbert) Jenks; father of David Jonathan Jenks Jr and Evelyn Jean Jenks; brother of Richard Jenks, Ethan Jenks, Edna Jones, Rose Butler, Tammy Kline, Cathy Hauserman, Dale Hauserman, and James Hauserman. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Hauserman. Family and friends received on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the Faith Fellowship Alliance Church. Burial will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
James “Roger” Kline
James “Roger” Kline, 75, of Renfrew passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late James E. and Anna (Stevick) Kline Brothers. Roger graduated from Butler High School class of 1965 and later went on to receive his associates degree from the New Castle Business School. He was a member of the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church for his whole life. Roger was employed at the Butler Farmers Market and previously at Glade Run Lutheran Services and Exxon. He was known to be a loving and patient father, a fun-loving grandfather, and a great beach buddy at Myrtle Beach. Roger loved God and his faith. He also loved his fur babies Katie and Cassie. Roger was the beloved husband of Carol (Gregory) Kline of 54 years; father of Chad (Wendy) Kline and Kelli (Josh) Mato; brother of Ernie (Lynn) Kline and Vern (Wanda) Kline; half-brother of Peggy (Doug) Plaisted and Vaughn Brothers; and grandfather of Janna Kline, Gregory Kline, and Hudson Mato. He was preceded in death by his half-brothers Thomas Brothers and Bennie Brothers. Family and friends received on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. A prayer service will immediately follow in the church. Burial will be held privately at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event
Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rick Cessar, longtime state representative from Etna, dies
Rick Cessar loved his hometown, and he loved public service. He combined those two passions throughout his working life, first serving as a police officer for 17 years in Etna, before being elected the community’s state representative, where he served for 24 years. “He was a great leader for...
butlerradio.com
“Ghouls For Good” To Hand Out Costumes For Halloween
A local organization is continuing their efforts to help give kids in need free Halloween costumes. The Butler County Young Professionals have been organizing the “Ghouls for Good” program for the last six years, and this fall the group is visiting Cranberry with the costume distribution for the second year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Free benefit concert planned in Zelienople
ZELIENOPLE ‒ Gospel singer Mark Bishop will perform a free benefit concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected for the church's Uganda MIssion Trip Team. For more information or to...
butlerradio.com
Concordia Offering Grief Support Groups
Those who are experiencing the loss of someone close to them are invited to attend a gathering in Cabot later this week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free 90 minute Grief Support Groups beginning at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through November 16th at the Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments. This...
Harmony man remembered as loving father, ‘community icon’
HARMONY, Pa. — The Zelienople and Harmony communities had been holding out hope that Tod DiMinno, 54, would be found safe after he went missing in late September. On Saturday, that hope turned to heartbreak, as the Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as the man found in the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon.
butlerradio.com
Mars Walk-a-Thon To Benefit Educational Programs
Local students will be participating in a fundraiser this week to help pay for educational programs. The Mars Area Elementary PTO’s annual “March for Mars” walk-a-thon will be held at the Mars Area Primary Center on Wednesday, the Mars Area Elementary School on Thursday, and the Mars Area Centennial School on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
Irwin church seeks furniture donations to help needy families
An Irwin church is taking donations of gently used furniture Saturday to support The Blessing Board, a Shaler-based nonprofit that provides household furnishings to those in need at no cost. The mission team at the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., will be accepting donations from 9 to...
butlerradio.com
Mars, Knoch and Freeport boys golfers competing in WPIAL semifinals today
The Mars boys golf team will be among nine teams competing this morning in the WPIAL Triple-A Team Semi-finals being played at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown. The top three finishing teams advance to the WPIAL championship Thursday. The Knoch and Freeport boys are among the 10 teams competing...
butlerradio.com
Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85
The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
butlerradio.com
BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds
Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
wtae.com
Fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania: Here are the best places to leaf peep
PITTSBURGH — According to Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation -- or anywhere in the world." The DCNR says that, "Drier forests this summer meant fewer leaf fungi observed throughout the...
Comments / 0