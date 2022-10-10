ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Weekly

Rockers Battle MS at the Whisky

Rockers Battle MS at the Whisky: A host of rock and pop talent will take on the horrifically shitty disease that is Multiple Sclerosis with a Rock Against MS benefit show, a “Halloween ’80s charity bash,” at the Whisky A Go Go on Wednesday night. Steven Adler...
ENTERTAINMENT
L.A. Weekly

Rising superstar King Moore is making waves with his “Big Dreams” single

They say love for music starts at a young age and when music becomes the fabric of who you are, it provides an outlet to express yourself in any aspect you see fit. When we think of music, we think of many ways it can manifest itself. Instruments, vocals, radio, movies, records, and all-around natural sounds put together. When introduced as a child there is no telling how it impacts their path growing up.
THEATER & DANCE
L.A. Weekly

The Rise of the Machines: AI music is very much here, but is that a bad thing?

The Rise of the Machines: You may have seen the videos on Youtube by now – regular people sitting in their home and using an Artificial Intelligence music app, sometimes more than one in conjunction, to create a song from scratch. The results are often mixed, to put it kindly. But importantly, they’re proving that it’s possible to instruct these programs to create an original song, and they will.
CELL PHONES
L.A. Weekly

Young Dirty Bastard Releases Much-Awaited Single, “BarSun”

Original styles never go out of trend in the music industry, no matter how intense the competition is. Young Dirty Bastard is a unique talent who successfully took the spotlight every time he released a single. His long-standing interest and passion for music can be attributed to his father, the Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Besides being the eldest son of the iconic American rapper, Young Dirty Bastard is the nephew of the famous singer RZA.
MUSIC
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
L.A. Weekly

Screamfest Gives Blood-Thirsty Fans What They Crave

World Premieres include Slayers, the latest from director K. Asher Levin about a vampire killer and Deer Camp, about a deer-hunting trip gone wrong from L. Van Dyke Siboutszen. North American debut screenings include The Revelation, about a COVID-19 conspiracist and The Domestic, a South African horror story. L.A. premieres...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tino G and the Boss

Tino G and the Boss: Detroit’s Tino G., also of beloved blues rockers the Howling Diablos, told us about his Bruce Springsteen experience. Tino G: I saw Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band back in the late ‘80s, at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena. It was the ’Tunnel of Love’ tour. I was playing drums with The Urbations, managed by MC5 Activist John Sinclair.
DETROIT, MI
L.A. Weekly

Cheers To A Sober October

The Sober October concept began when the Australian youth health organization Life Education raised money with its “Ocsober” fundraiser in 2010. The United Kingdom- based cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support went on to dub it Sober October. Since then, a plethora of non-alcoholic (NA) spirit companies have mushroomed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

