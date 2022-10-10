Read full article on original website
‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Creating a Soulja Boy-Inspired Serial Killer to Honor the ‘Crank Dat’ Era
In 2006 and 2007, Atlanta was experiencing a renaissance. A renaissance of snap music, to be specific. The city was already producing hits like Dem Franchise Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” and D4L’s “Laffy Taffy.” Then, Soulja Boy released his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy)” just as the concept of YouTube virality was coming into existence, prompting thousands of Atlantans to create their own versions — from “Crank Dat Yank” to “Crank Dat Roosevelt” to a “Super Mario” version — while the rest of the country watched.
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
72 Teacher Memes That Are 100% Accurate
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
Netflix Nigerian Sitcom ‘Becoming Abi’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Nigerian Netflix series “Becoming Abi,” created by and starring Bolu Essien, has given fans a sneak peek at what they can expect with a first trailer. Inspired by real events, the six-part series is loosely based on Essien’s own experiences in the world of Nigerian advertising. It follows her character, a young, female millennial, who finds herself overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges as she ascends in a leading advertising agency in Nigeria. As she navigates her way through the cut-throat world of advertising, she must learn to co-exist with her bosses, make friends and maybe even find love.
