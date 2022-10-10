Nigerian Netflix series “Becoming Abi,” created by and starring Bolu Essien, has given fans a sneak peek at what they can expect with a first trailer. Inspired by real events, the six-part series is loosely based on Essien’s own experiences in the world of Nigerian advertising. It follows her character, a young, female millennial, who finds herself overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges as she ascends in a leading advertising agency in Nigeria. As she navigates her way through the cut-throat world of advertising, she must learn to co-exist with her bosses, make friends and maybe even find love.

