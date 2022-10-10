City of Goleta Receives $1.7 Million CAL FIRE Grant to Help Protect Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods from Wildfire

Read full article on original website
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Fire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Yes on Measure B to Keep Goleta’s Creeks and Beaches Clean and Safe
Do you remember the joy of playing in a creek as a child, catching frogs, watching fish, or walking your dog? People from all walks of life cherish time spent along creeks. Everyone should be able to have this experience. Sadly, many of Goleta’s streams are now polluted and degraded, sending trash and dirty water to our local beaches.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Resolution Honors Chumash on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a deft effort to cut the proverbial baby in half, the Board of Supervisors celebrated both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Italian American Heritage Month this Tuesday morning in lieu of the more historically fraught Columbus Day observations that typically occur the second Monday of October. As to the...
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
Santa Barbara Independent
County Partners with Church to Install Bike Repair Station
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culvert Replacement Projects Along Highways 154 and 246 to Result in Reversing Traffic Control Next Week
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along Highways 154 and 246 will take place during the daytime hours beginning on Monday, October 17 continuing each week through Friday, November 18. Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Hwy. 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
