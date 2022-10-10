ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

'I am the worst person to ever eat with because I have all these stupid food allergies!' The stars who can't eat whatever they want...

By Bang Showbiz
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Khloe Kardashian Has 'Incredibly Rare' Tumor Removed From Her Face

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Celebrity Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday that she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face. Kardashian said her “incredibly rare” tumor was removed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher after the reality TV star noticed a bump that wouldn’t go away.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy