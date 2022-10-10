Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
$4.9M luxury private retreat in Louisville suburb set for October
PROSPECT, Ky. — DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off a luxurious private retreat by the shores of the Ohio River in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky. Completed in 2013, this 11,698-square-foot stunning property sits on over four acres of land at 8501 Wolf Pen Branch Road in the coveted small city of Prospect, one of Kentucky’s wealthiest communities.
lanereport.com
eBlu Solutions Inc. to Relocate Corporate Office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — eBlu Solutions, which provides software for clients within the industry, announced plans to relocate its corporate office in Louisville with a nearly $700,000 investment, creating 82 full-time jobs for Kentuckians. The company, currently located at 118 East Main Street in Louisville, will relocate its corporate office...
lanereport.com
The Bottom Line: Inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit to engage businesses in building a stronger future for Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Talent recruitment and retention, supplier diversity, public policy, and much more will be the focus during the Kentucky Chamber’s Inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Summit on October 26 in Louisville. During the summit, speakers from a variety of industries, including business, education, government, and...
lanereport.com
Code Louisville celebrates placing 750+ graduates in technology careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers, and partners celebrated at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace a significant milestone achieved by the software development and technology training program. Code Louisville offers students a unique blend of online learning, career readiness training and guidance from experienced software...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lanereport.com
One Southern Indiana’s Metro Manufacturing Alliance partners with manufacturers and high schools
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — On Tuesday, October 18, manufacturers will join educators and community leaders to expose students from 11 Indiana high schools to the numerous career opportunities available in the region’s modern, diverse manufacturing sector. This event is part of the three-day celebration planned around MFG Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute to grow and support skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing.
lanereport.com
UofL’s 2020 Pavilion offers reflection, relaxation, recognition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the COVID-19 panic upended the world in 2020, it introduced chaos as students faced an abrupt end to their time on campus and retreated to virtual learning. It was an especially tough blow for the Class of 2020 who didn’t get to celebrate the end...
Comments / 0