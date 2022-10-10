NEW ALBANY, Ind. — On Tuesday, October 18, manufacturers will join educators and community leaders to expose students from 11 Indiana high schools to the numerous career opportunities available in the region’s modern, diverse manufacturing sector. This event is part of the three-day celebration planned around MFG Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute to grow and support skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO