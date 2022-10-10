Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to offer police recruits up to $15,000 in incentive pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city has planned to up its strategy when it comes to police recruitment. They will soon offer up to $15,000 dollars in incentives. Amid high crime rates, Baton Rouge and its police department have been working to get more people in uniforms. “The...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
One year later, Ascension Parish woman remembers husband who died in chemical plant incident
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband. Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the...
brproud.com
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
wbrz.com
Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning
PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning. The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
La. juvenile arrested on murder charges after woman found dead at apartment complex
A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at apartment complex in East Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Beware scammers pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, department says
Scammers are pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, telling victims to send them money to stop an arrest warrant from being issued, the department said in an alert Thursday. The scammers are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names, the alert says. People in the city and surrounding areas...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
