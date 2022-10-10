ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Empire, LA
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WJTV 12

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Jetty#Accident#Ldwf#University Hospital
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning

PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning. The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy