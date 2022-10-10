Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man Arrested After Firing Shot At CATS Bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is in custody after police say he fired a shot at a CATS bus. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrived to the intersection of Billingsley Road and Ellington Street. A CATS bus driver said a passenger who exited the bus, then pulled out a pistol and fired a shot that struck the side of the bus. The impact of the bullet bruised the shoulder of a passenger on the bus but the passenger was not struck.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks
Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in...
1 taken to hospital after shooting near Myers Park, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Someone was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in the Eastover neighborhood near Myers Park, officials said. The shooting was reported at Providence and Cherokee roads and paramedics said the victim had life-threatening injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police focused their attention on a white minivan with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Brothers Are Suspects in Concord Bus Stop Murder
CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW. Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7. On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder...
WLTX.com
Assault charge upgraded to murder after victim dies, says Kershaw County Sheriff
CAMDEN, S.C. — An assault charge against a 51-year-old man has been upgraded to murder after the 50-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the fight. Michael Todd Gray had initially been charged with assault after an October 3 incident at Parkview Motel in Camden. A. ccording to reports...
York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is concerned as the dangerous drug fentanyl becomes the most prevalent drug in the area. A drug chemist at the sheriff’s office, who tests drugs taken off the streets, said they see more fentanyl than any other drug these days.
Police ask for public’s help to identify bicyclist seriously hurt in crash involving truck
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in China Grove are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who was seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning. Officers responded around 6 a.m. to U.S. 29 between East Liberty Street and East Church Street. At the scene, they found a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle.
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
Upstate man dead after hit and run in Cherokee County
A Gaffney man is dead following a hit and run. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 32 year old Terry John Roland was walking along US Highway 29 just before 10PM Tuesday night, when he was struck and killed.
WBTV
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
CMS data has shown that English learners aren't doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Overall Crime Is Up, Violent Crime Is Down In Charlotte, Many Residents Say They Still Feel Unsafe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released third quarter crime stats for 2022. The reports states overall crime is up 4.5% compared to this time last year. Property crime is up 7% from 2021 and violent crime is down 5%. According to the department, they saw increases in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found
CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
