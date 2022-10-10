CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is in custody after police say he fired a shot at a CATS bus. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrived to the intersection of Billingsley Road and Ellington Street. A CATS bus driver said a passenger who exited the bus, then pulled out a pistol and fired a shot that struck the side of the bus. The impact of the bullet bruised the shoulder of a passenger on the bus but the passenger was not struck.

