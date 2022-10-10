ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Man Arrested After Firing Shot At CATS Bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is in custody after police say he fired a shot at a CATS bus. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrived to the intersection of Billingsley Road and Ellington Street. A CATS bus driver said a passenger who exited the bus, then pulled out a pistol and fired a shot that struck the side of the bus. The impact of the bullet bruised the shoulder of a passenger on the bus but the passenger was not struck.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Brothers Are Suspects in Concord Bus Stop Murder

CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW. Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7. On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder...
CONCORD, NC
#Police
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found

CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

