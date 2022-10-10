ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Treats! Ship This ‘Friends’-Themed Ice Cream From Serendipity in New York City

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream — especially when it’s related to entertainment ! These unique flavors celebrate some of the stars of stage and screen, from the beloved cast of Friends to America’s sweetheart Selena Gomez . Even the brand itself is a nod to the one of our favorite movies, Serendipity . The holiday rom-com helped turn this iconic New York City establishment into a legendary destination. It's since opened new locations, including an outpost at the breathtaking Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Can't make it to Manhattan or the boardwalk? Now customers across the country can indulge in these delicious desserts from the comfort of their own home.

Each pack comes with four frozen pints of premium ice cream, so you’ll never run out of your go-to treat. Watch A Christmas Story while eating A Christmas Story ice cream or pretend it’s your birthday with the Birthday Cake flavor. You can even enjoy multiple flavors at once with the Variety Pack! Available nationwide, these sweet snacks pack a punch with pop culture references. Keep scrolling to shop this Serendipity Ice Cream!

Friends Central Perk Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTRLR_0iTVX2Vl00
Amazon

The One With the Incredible Ice Cream! These frozen treats will be there for you when the rain starts to pour … you know the rest. An homage to Central Perk, this coffee ice cream contains thick fudge swirls and dark chocolate-covered almonds. To quote Friends , "Just so you know, it’s not that common and it is a big deal!" See It!

Get the Serendipity Ice Cream Friends Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge Ice Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Selena’s Birthday Sundae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDyui_0iTVX2Vl00
Amazon

We can't keep our hands to ourselves! In honor of Gomez’s thirtieth birthday, Chef Joe created this Cookies & Cream Remix flavor for the actress and co-owner of Serendipity (NBD). Featuring pink vanilla ice cream, cream-filled cookie pieces and gooey fudge swirls, this flavor really is “a party in a pint.”

See It!

Get the Serendipity Ice Cream Selena Gomez’s Cookies and Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oum2U_0iTVX2Vl00
Amazon

Derived from one of Serendipity’s most popular desserts, this Frrrozen Hot Chocolate ice cream is perfect for fall and winter! This ice cream tastes like hot chocolate on a chilly day, mixed with swirls of whipped cream and chocolate shavings. One shopper gushed, “It tastes like a dream. The chocolate flavor is perfection and you can taste the whipped cream melting in your melt. Kid and adult approved. Was well packaged and arrive very fast.”

See It!

Get the Serendipity Ice Cream Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

A Christmas Story Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39i2Op_0iTVX2Vl00
Amazon

Another holiday essential is this ice cream inspired by A Christmas Story . It’s a cold-weather classic! Mint ice cream blends together with crushed peppermint candies, fudge swirls and cream-filled cookies for a delectable combination.

See It!

Get the Serendipity Ice Cream A Christmas Story Ice Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Variety Pack of Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCTnm_0iTVX2Vl00
Amazon

Want to try a sample of the greatest hits? This variety pack features the Friends , A Christmas Story and Selena Gomez flavors, plus Birthday Cake. It’s basically the cherry on top of the perfect sundae.

See It!

Get the Serendipity Ice Cream 4 Flavor Variety Pack: Birthday Cake, Friends Coffee Almond, Cookies and Cream, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still not sure whether to add to cart? Just read this review: “LOVED THIS ICE CREAM!!! Each flavor was so unique and delicious — can't wait to order more.” Follow your cravings and try this timeless ice cream today!

11 Festive Home Decor Must-Haves for Fall — Under $21

Read article

Looking for other recommendations? Check out more picks below:

