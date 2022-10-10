Read full article on original website
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually, Survey Finds
VANCOUVER, B.C. — Conexiom on Wednesday released a special edition report on the electrical distribution industry. Key findings reveal that 75% of electrical distributor decision-makers reported that more than half of their company processes documents manually, despite 100% reporting they have invested in digital transformation and automation for front and back-office processes.
Allied Electronics & Automation to Change Name
FORT WORTH, Texas — Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc, announced Thursday that it is rebranding as RS in the first quarter of 2023. The name change is part of an overall rebranding strategy to establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services. Having one global RS brand will deliver efficiency, value and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.
Why Made in the USA Matters
Supply chain nightmares with shipping delays, exorbitant cost increases and scarcity of ground transportation are making headlines daily. Companies are looking for ways to stay competitive and hold down the cost of goods in these tumultuous economic times. Choosing to produce products in the U.S. is one way to relieve...
Rebound Profitability with a Sales Transformation
It was the best of times, following the worst of times. Following the abrupt pandemic-driven economic shutdown of 2020, most distributors have experienced unprecedented boosts in revenue and profitability. Between rising demand for home or building renovations and new construction on the one hand and supply-side constraints on the other, rising prices and volumes have produced massive profitability windfalls in much of distribution.
