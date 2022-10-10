Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
Reno group collecting socks for vulnerable veterans on Oct. 13
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks is host their annual Socktober this week to collect socks for vulnerable male veterans. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cypress Reno (761 S. Virginia St.) in midtown at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to drop...
mynews4.com
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
mynews4.com
Community organizations invited to be in Veterans Day Parade next month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Reno next month and community organizations are invited to participate in the parade. For this year's Veterans Day Parade, which is set for November 11 at 11:11 a.m.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Sparks High alum donates time, supplies to brighten former school
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks High alum Craig Gustavson has been busy painting the chain and pillars outside of Sparks High from their old gray color to school colors of maroon and gold. Gustavson, class of 1962 donated his time and supplies to do the...
mynews4.com
Nevada law enforcement to be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to charitable donation
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Law enforcement and first repsonders across Nevada will soon be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to a $6.9 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The three-year project aims to put an AED in every law enforcement vehicle across the...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
mynews4.com
Pumpkin spice and everything nice: 2022 Halloween, fall activities in northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The holiday season has officially arrived, and first in line is Halloween. 'Tis the season to take out your pumpkins, fall and Halloween decorations, candies, costumes and maybe a side of pumpkin spice latte as you plan for fun holiday festivities around town. Kick off your festivities with fun, spooky activities! From pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses, there are many events to look forward to in the silver state during this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
FOX Reno
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews4.com
Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
KOLO TV Reno
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez moved to Reno from Mexico when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s been in the hospitality and food industry for 30 years, expanding Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen to four locations throughout Reno/Sparks. Not only is a successful...
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
2news.com
BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon
The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
Comments / 0