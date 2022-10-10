ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA’s Latinx Welcome fosters community

Afternoon sunlight flooded Wilson Plaza as students, faculty and staff wandered in. Accompanied by the sounds of Mariachi de Uclatlán, just about everyone at the 2022 UCLA Latinx Welcome was moving to the music as they lined up for tacos, horchata and dessert. All around the quad, familiar faces embraced and new faces mingled. Creating this type of environment was a big reason behind the event, which was meant to foster a sense of community for Latino students, faculty and staff.
City Journal

Without a “Diversity” Leg to Stand On

Every year since 2013, usually during the first week of September, the Harvard Crimson publishes survey results profiling the incoming freshman class, including their political and social orientations. These feature-length reports have consistently shown that a dominant majority of Harvard’s incoming students identify as politically and socially progressive, with ever-fewer students identifying as conservative. This year, however, the Crimson didn’t publish the feature and didn’t reply to my inquiry about whether they would do so. Harvard may have good reasons for wanting to delay such a report, given an upcoming Supreme Court case.
theedadvocate.org

What is a College or University Department?

Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
NJ.com

N.J. professor wins $800K ‘genius’ grant

A Princeton University math professor is among 25 recipients of a fellowship so highly regarded that it is informally known as the “genius” grant. June Huh will receive an $800,000 grant, spread over five years, as a 2022 MacArthur Fellow. The winners — a mix of mathematicians, scientists,...
