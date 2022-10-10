Read full article on original website
Related
Asia Media
Humanities for the 21st century: A conversation with incoming dean Alex Stern
Alexandra Minna Stern will become UCLA’s dean of humanities on Nov. 1, succeeding David Schaberg, who has helmed the division since 2011 and will return to teaching and research full time after a sabbatical. For Stern, who was most recently the associate dean for the humanities and the Carroll...
Asia Media
UCLA’s Latinx Welcome fosters community
Afternoon sunlight flooded Wilson Plaza as students, faculty and staff wandered in. Accompanied by the sounds of Mariachi de Uclatlán, just about everyone at the 2022 UCLA Latinx Welcome was moving to the music as they lined up for tacos, horchata and dessert. All around the quad, familiar faces embraced and new faces mingled. Creating this type of environment was a big reason behind the event, which was meant to foster a sense of community for Latino students, faculty and staff.
Asia Media
There’s a lot of hate in the world. UCLA’s scholars are asking why and what can be done
The three-year pilot program brings together fellows from 20 disciplines across the UCLA campus. The first year focuses on research into myriad topics related to hate — how it manifests in the brain, online and in communities, and who is most affected. Findings will support new interventions in education,...
NYU decision to fire acclaimed professor amid poor grades angers parents: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'
Parents say a New York University professor's firing following a student petition over grading is indicative of a lowering of academic standards across the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
An ornithologist, a cellist and a human rights activist: the 2022 MacArthur Fellows
This year's MacArthur Fellows include scientists, artists and historians. The so-called MacArthur "geniuses" receive unrestricted grants of $800,000 for their "exceptional creativity" and "promise."
City Journal
Without a “Diversity” Leg to Stand On
Every year since 2013, usually during the first week of September, the Harvard Crimson publishes survey results profiling the incoming freshman class, including their political and social orientations. These feature-length reports have consistently shown that a dominant majority of Harvard’s incoming students identify as politically and socially progressive, with ever-fewer students identifying as conservative. This year, however, the Crimson didn’t publish the feature and didn’t reply to my inquiry about whether they would do so. Harvard may have good reasons for wanting to delay such a report, given an upcoming Supreme Court case.
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Three Howard University students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. professor wins $800K ‘genius’ grant
A Princeton University math professor is among 25 recipients of a fellowship so highly regarded that it is informally known as the “genius” grant. June Huh will receive an $800,000 grant, spread over five years, as a 2022 MacArthur Fellow. The winners — a mix of mathematicians, scientists,...
Comments / 0