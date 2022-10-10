ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday.

Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”

Following the teen’s instructions, the Poosh founder showed off her curves in an off-the-shoulder black dress. She paired the skintight number with a sparkly choker. For her glam, the TV personality rocked smokey shadow and a winged eye. Barker, 46, for his part, looked dapper in a crisp black suit. The rocker accessorized with matte black sunglasses. In the images, the lovebirds cuddled up to each other and shared a steamy kiss as silver balloons that spelled out “Landon” were displayed behind them. (The youngster rang in another trip around the sun on Sunday, October 9.)

The comments section quickly filled up with fans praising their relationship and Kardashian’s figure-hugging frock. “Hottest couple ever,” wrote one fan. A second commented: “You look so good. This dress is so good on you.”

The Lemme founder opened up about her figure and how her husband has helped her embrace her physique on the Wednesday, October 5, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“So, obviously, my body’s changed, but it was like all of the hormones that the doctors put me on,” she said of her and Barker’s IVF journey. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically…. It’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments, like, in every photo [that] I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that, but if it’s in God’s plan, then it is.”

Kardashian added: “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect, you’re so fine…you’re so fine, you’ve never been better,’ and now I’m like—I’m so into it. Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just like helped me to really embrace the changes, and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

As they work to expand their family, Kardashian and Barker are also focused on blending their brood. The reality star shares sons Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. The musician shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 16, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During an October 4 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kardashian revealed that she and Barker still live in separate houses.

“We’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now,” Kardashian said. “For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

The former E! Star then explained that the two have plans to live under one roof, but first “want our kids to feel really comfortable.” Kardashian added: “They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away.”

Comments / 8

Cat
3d ago

All of a sudden she is a goth chick give me a break. POSER

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
