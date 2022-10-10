Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Uganda, WHO to Try Two Vaccines for Rare Ebola Virus Strain
KAMPALA — Uganda and the World Health Organization are planning to try out two vaccines for the Ebola Sudan virus to try and curb the spread of the rare strain. The virus has so far killed 19 people and infected at least 54 people in five districts in Uganda. After meetings in Kampala, the WHO's director general described the new outbreak as troubling.
Voice of America
Zambia, US Hold Inaugural Business Summit to Boost Trade, Investment
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA — Zambia is hosting a two-day business summit in Lusaka this week to try to attract American investors to the country. Zambian officials say they want to diversify the economy and decrease dependence on extractive industries such as copper, which account for most of the country’s exports. Zambia’s Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga said the U.S. should be a key partner in that effort.
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine
The European Medicines Agency is recommending that a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda be authorized, in a move that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease
Chinese protester stages dramatic demonstration against COVID policies in Beijing
A mysterious protester staged an elaborate demonstration in the Chinese capital Thursday which called for the overthrow of President Xi Jinping and his strict COVID policies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Malala Visits Pakistan on 10th Anniversary of Taliban Shooting
Karachi, Pakistan — Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday returned to her native Pakistan to meet flood victims, 10 years after a Taliban assassination attempt against her. Her visit — only the second since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment — comes as thousands of people...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Europe Seeks African Energy Supplies to Replace Russian Natural Gas
European leaders have been paying a lot of attention to natural gas projects in Africa. The interest comes at a time when European officials are trying to find new energy resources because of reduced natural gas flows from Russia. New LNG project near Senegal. A new liquefied natural gas (LNG)...
Voice of America
World Leaders Seek to Improve Basic Learning Skills
Before a child can read a book, they must know how to read a sentence. Before they can read a sentence, they must know how to read individual words. And before they can read words, they must know letters and learn the alphabet. To be successful at reading or in...
Voice of America
US Reviews Haiti’s Request for Security Assistance; Condemns Gang Violence
State department — The United States plans to increase security and humanitarian assistance to the people of Haiti, while imposing visa restrictions on current and former officials involved in criminal gang operations that are blocking supplies as the Caribbean nation battles an outbreak of cholera. But the U.S. is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Reduces Official Number of IDPs
Aid groups say nearly 2 million people in Burkina Faso have been displaced by the seven-year conflict with armed groups tied to Islamic State and al-Qaida. Advocates say the government's lower estimate of 1.5 million could reduce the amount of aid provided for those in need. Henry Wilkins reports.
Voice of America
Following Perilous Journey, Syrian Refugees Navigate EU Immigration Rules
In November 15-year-old Mahmoud Seleem and his father, Mohammad Seleem, from Syria, crossed the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy in a rickety boat. They eventually applied for asylum in the Netherlands. They were among the fortunate: Nearly 3,000 refugees vanished last year crossing Europe's deadliest border. From a refugee camp in the Netherlands, Ruud Elmendorp reports for VOA.
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Opposition MP for Tweeting Against Powerful Military Chief
ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan arrested a veteran opposition lawmaker on sedition charges Thursday after he had criticized the country’s powerful military chief. Senator Azam Swati, who represents the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime minister Imran Khan in the upper house of parliament, was taken into custody in a predawn raid on his residence in the capital, Islamabad.
Voice of America
UN Security Council Considers Haiti Sanctions, Targeting Gang Leader 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday. The first person to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Australia Investigates Impact of Long COVID
SYDNEY — As Australia prepares to end mandatory coronavirus isolation rules Friday, new research shows that almost a third of adults have had symptoms of long COVID. In Canberra, a parliamentary health committee has heard clinics are being contacted by more patients struggling with ongoing ailments. COVID-19 cases reported...
Voice of America
Nigerian Appeals Court Drops Charges Against Separatist Nnamdi Kanu
Abuja, Nigeria — An appeals court in the Nigerian capital of Abuja has annulled charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and declared his arrest, detention and trial unlawful. For months, Kanu faced numerous charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony, which Nigerian authorities had leveled against him in federal court. Authorities say the offenses were committed during his separatist campaigns.
Voice of America
US Admits Some Venezuelans, Expels Others
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico has also agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally by land, the United States and Mexico said Wednesday. The order goes into effect immediately. Venezuelans who...
Comments / 0