Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO