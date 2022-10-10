ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

Washoe County School District Enrollment Budget Discussion Postponed

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees was going to discuss how a drop in student enrollment this year is impacting the district's operating budget, but the item has since been postponed to gather more information. The district counts enrollment during the first four weeks of the school year....
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host Prescription Drug Roundup

WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host a Prescription Drug Roundup later this month. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Join Together Northern Nevada and several community partners to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Students Invited to 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

(October 11, 2022) This Friday, Oct. 14, a coalition of northern Nevada construction industry associations, trades and contracting companies will come together to host nearly 2,000 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day. It's happening from 10 a.m. to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney

According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Possible Ordinance to Define Different Levels of Low-Income Housing

On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners discussed a new possible ordinance that would more clearly define different levels of low-income housing. Commissioners say this would help make sure the money is getting to the right people and groups. “This will allow Affordable Housing Trust Fund to do supportive housing for folks...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Restores Power after Outage Across Washoe County

A temporary power outage affected up to 3,000 customers across Washoe County late Wednesday morning. The biggest outage was located in the 89521 zip code, centered near south Reno. Businesses, like The Summit mall near Mt. Rose, and CVS and Walmart in the Damonte Ranch Parkway area were without power.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Peckham Lane Closure To Begin October 17 for Final Project Operations

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
