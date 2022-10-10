Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Washoe County School District Enrollment Budget Discussion Postponed
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees was going to discuss how a drop in student enrollment this year is impacting the district's operating budget, but the item has since been postponed to gather more information. The district counts enrollment during the first four weeks of the school year....
2news.com
WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host Prescription Drug Roundup
WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host a Prescription Drug Roundup later this month. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Join Together Northern Nevada and several community partners to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
2news.com
Students Invited to 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
(October 11, 2022) This Friday, Oct. 14, a coalition of northern Nevada construction industry associations, trades and contracting companies will come together to host nearly 2,000 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day. It's happening from 10 a.m. to...
Lassen County News
New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney
According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Possible Ordinance to Define Different Levels of Low-Income Housing
On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners discussed a new possible ordinance that would more clearly define different levels of low-income housing. Commissioners say this would help make sure the money is getting to the right people and groups. “This will allow Affordable Housing Trust Fund to do supportive housing for folks...
2news.com
Washoe County Says Smell From Swan Lake Is Natural
Washoe County has conducted an inspection of Swan Lake following a number of complaints regarding the smell. At this time, EHS has determined these odors are naturally occurring and will continue as the lake continues to dry.
2news.com
Board to Create Necessary Language to Allow Cannabis Consumption Lounges
At the September 20 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Board instructed staff to draft amendments to the County Code that would regulate and allow cannabis consumption lounges. In the October 11 meeting, the Board voted 3-2 to formally initiate the ordinance to amend code that will allow cannabis consumption...
KOLO TV Reno
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
NV Energy Restores Power after Outage Across Washoe County
A temporary power outage affected up to 3,000 customers across Washoe County late Wednesday morning. The biggest outage was located in the 89521 zip code, centered near south Reno. Businesses, like The Summit mall near Mt. Rose, and CVS and Walmart in the Damonte Ranch Parkway area were without power.
2news.com
Peckham Lane Closure To Begin October 17 for Final Project Operations
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
KTVL
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Elderly hikers suffering from hypothermia rescued off Mt. Rose
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two elderly women were rescued off Mt. Rose late Monday night with the help of Washoe County search teams. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team responded to two hikers lost on Mt. Rose at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Comments / 1