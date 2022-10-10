ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Can I Ask for an APR Reduction on My Credit Card?

You can request a reduced APR, but be prepared to negotiate. The annual percentage rate (APR) is your credit card's interest rate, expressed as a yearly rate. Some credit card issuers allow you to request APR reductions. There's no guarantee that an issuer will approve your APR reduction request, but...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Personal Loan#Credit Score#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
HackerNoon

Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CELL PHONES
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Is 660 a Good Credit Score?

Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Los Angeles

Apple, Goldman Sachs Introduce Interest-Bearing Savings Accounts as Rates Rise

Apple will soon allow iPhone users to put credit card rewards from Apple Card and additional funds from separate bank accounts into a savings account. The account, which is primarily accessed through the iPhone's Wallet app, will accrue interest, Apple said. Goldman Sachs will administer the savings account. Apple will...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

6 Reasons It's Time to Switch to a Credit Union

Joining a credit union is one of the easiest ways to save money. Joining a credit union means becoming a member-owner. You may pay less fees and get better interest rates on loans. You also get to vote for board members, or can run for a seat yourself. There are...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy