Motley Fool
Can I Ask for an APR Reduction on My Credit Card?
You can request a reduced APR, but be prepared to negotiate. The annual percentage rate (APR) is your credit card's interest rate, expressed as a yearly rate. Some credit card issuers allow you to request APR reductions. There's no guarantee that an issuer will approve your APR reduction request, but...
Business Insider
This week's average personal loan rates: October 11, 2022 | Rates for borrowers with poor credit plunge
How do credit union personal loans differ from those from online lenders?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool
Personal Loans Let You Borrow for Any Purpose -- but Is That a Good Thing?
It's sort of a blessing/curse situation. Personal loan proceeds can be spent as you please. While it's nice to have that flexibility, it could lead you to borrow money for the wrong reasons. When you sign a mortgage, you're required to use your loan proceeds to finance the purchase of...
The Fair Credit Reporting Act, Explained
This legislation guarantees several important protections to consumers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
Credit card interest rates are climbing. Here's how to tackle your debt
Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that's bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.
CNET
Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score
Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022
The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Regions Bank to pay at least $191 million in penalties and refunds for charging customers "surprise" overdraft fees. The bank must refund at least $141 million to customers and pay $50 million into the CFPB's victims relief fund, the CFPB...
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Certificate of deposit: A reliable way to save money and build interest
Once you deposit funds in a CD, you'll need to keep them there until it "matures." What if you could earn interest on your money at a fixed rate if you promised not to touch it for a year or longer?. That’s the basic premise behind a certificate of deposit,...
KTEN.com
Is 660 a Good Credit Score?
Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage refinance rates rest: 10- and 15-year rates stick at 5.5% | September 21, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple, Goldman Sachs Introduce Interest-Bearing Savings Accounts as Rates Rise
Apple will soon allow iPhone users to put credit card rewards from Apple Card and additional funds from separate bank accounts into a savings account. The account, which is primarily accessed through the iPhone's Wallet app, will accrue interest, Apple said. Goldman Sachs will administer the savings account. Apple will...
Motley Fool
6 Reasons It's Time to Switch to a Credit Union
Joining a credit union is one of the easiest ways to save money. Joining a credit union means becoming a member-owner. You may pay less fees and get better interest rates on loans. You also get to vote for board members, or can run for a seat yourself. There are...
Another blow to the high street: NatWest closes 43 branches as it moves more banking online - so is YOUR bank on the list?
NatWest confirmed today that it is closing 43 branches across Britain in the latest move to transition its banking services online. Several banks in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures. Branches in Coventry, Cheltenham, Tonbridge in Kent, Balham in south London and...
More households and businesses will default on loans in coming months, Bank of England says
More households and businesses will default on loans in the upcoming months with lenders expecting the availability of mortgages and consumer and corporate credit to shrink, according to a Bank of England survey. Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans and business loans are expected to increase.
Rise in UK borrowers falling behind on mortgage payments, says Santander
The boss of Santander UK says the bank is putting aside more money for potential defaults linked to the cost of living crisis after seeing a pickup in customers falling behind on mortgage and loan payments. Mike Regnier told the Guardian that he was keeping a close eye on the...
