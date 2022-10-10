Purdue Football a Two-Touchdown Favorite Entering Home Matchup Against Nebraska
Purdue football is a 14-point favorite ahead of its home matchup against Nebraska on Saturday. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a narrow 31-29 win over Maryland last week, Purdue football has won its last three games, improving to 4-2 and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The team claimed victories in back-to-back road matchups and will return home this Saturday for a game against Nebraska.
The two teams will face off beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. It will be the eleventh meeting between both programs, with the Boilermakers earning a 28-23 victory over the Cornhuskers last season in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska, now under the direction of interim coach Mickey Joseph, has won its last two games and finds itself at 3-3 on the season. Former head coach Scott Frost was fired after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern in Week 3. Entering the matchup, Purdue is a 14-point favorite, according to SISportsbook.com . The over/under is 58.5 points as of Monday afternoon.
"They've been tremendous all year, so it will be great to get back and have a home game," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of the team's Week 7 opponent on Monday. "Always a lot to learn from the last game, so we're going to have to do that as we proceed forward."
The Cornhuskers are coming off a tight 14-13 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Friday. They pitched a shutout in the second half and scored two touchdowns in the final two quarters to claim victory on the road.
The two teams combined for 18 total penalties and five interceptions in a sloppy interconference meeting. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw the go-ahead touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter to take the lead with 8:54 left to play in the game.
Thompson finished with 232 yards passing with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Purdue will look to expose a Nebraska defense that ranks last in the Big Ten in total yards allowed and is currently giving up 29.3 points per game. But this Cornhuskers squad boasts some talented athletes and is 2-1 under Joseph since he took over as the interim coach.
Running back Anthony Grant ranks fourth in the conference in rushing yards while wide receiver Trey Palmer is fourth in receiving yards and second in catches through six games.
"Without question, we need to have a good week of practice," Brohm said. "They've got a talented football team coming off two wins that has always had a lot of talent. Got great size, they look the part, they got really good players.
"I think they have simplified some things in their plan and they're playing good football. So we're going to have to practice well, be really hungry this week to improve, and come ready to play."
Related Stories on Purdue Football
- Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson Out for Season: Daniel Johnson, an offensive line transfer from Kent State this offseason, will miss the rest of Purdue football's 2022 season with a knee injury. CLICK HERE
- What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Game Against Nebraska: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Nebraska. The two programs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Football Earns 34 Votes in Latest AP Poll: Purdue defeated Maryland 31-29 on Saturday in Week 6, enough to pull in 34 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Four Big Ten teams were featured in the rankings, led by No. 2 Ohio State. CLICK HERE
- Boilermakers Stave Off Terps, Win on the Road 31-29: Despite three turnovers in the third quarter, Purdue pulled away late against Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers move to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back road victories in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0