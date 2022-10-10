Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
DEHAP Rental Assistance Is Open For New Applications
Program Pause Ends and Sets Agency Up to Assist Delaware Renters at High Risk of Eviction. Dover, Del., October 12, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority announced today the reopening of the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program, in addition to its new program guidelines. New applications and recertifications, which were unavailable during the pause, are now accessible through the DEHAP portal here: www.decovidhousinghelp.com.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay...
delaware.gov
Dept. of Ag Reminds Seniors and WIC Participants to Utilize Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits by October 31
DOVER, Del. (October 12, 2022) — While the hustle and bustle of summer may be over, Fall is the perfect time to get out and visit Delaware farmers’ markets and on-farm markets to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Many of these venues will be open until right before Thanksgiving; however, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) reminds seniors and WIC participants with Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers to spend these by October 31.
delaware.gov
Delaware Receives RAISE Grant for Route 9 Corridor Improvements
Governor John Carney and the Delaware congressional delegation gathered at the Rose Hill Community Center in New Castle today to announce a $6 million federal grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
DNREC Seeks Entries for Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest
Great Blue Heron at Trap Pond, by 2021 contest winner Sharon Denny. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the contest will share the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while acting as a vivid reminder that everything that happens on land directly affects what happens in our waterways.
delaware.gov
Medicare Assistance Bureau: 10 Tips for Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment
Free one-on-one counseling saved consumers more than a half million dollars in 2021. As the October 15 to December 7 Medicare Open Enrollment quickly approaches, the Delaware Department of Insurance and its Medicare Assistance Bureau (DMAB) are sharing their annual consumer information announcement. During Medicare Open Enrollment, consumers can join,...
Comments / 0