ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delaware.gov

DEHAP Rental Assistance Is Open For New Applications

Program Pause Ends and Sets Agency Up to Assist Delaware Renters at High Risk of Eviction. Dover, Del., October 12, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority announced today the reopening of the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program, in addition to its new program guidelines. New applications and recertifications, which were unavailable during the pause, are now accessible through the DEHAP portal here: www.decovidhousinghelp.com.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Dept. of Ag Reminds Seniors and WIC Participants to Utilize Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits by October 31

DOVER, Del. (October 12, 2022) — While the hustle and bustle of summer may be over, Fall is the perfect time to get out and visit Delaware farmers’ markets and on-farm markets to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Many of these venues will be open until right before Thanksgiving; however, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) reminds seniors and WIC participants with Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers to spend these by October 31.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Delaware Receives RAISE Grant for Route 9 Corridor Improvements

Governor John Carney and the Delaware congressional delegation gathered at the Rose Hill Community Center in New Castle today to announce a $6 million federal grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
delaware.gov

DNREC Seeks Entries for Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest

Great Blue Heron at Trap Pond, by 2021 contest winner Sharon Denny. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the contest will share the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while acting as a vivid reminder that everything that happens on land directly affects what happens in our waterways.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Medicare Assistance Bureau: 10 Tips for Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

Free one-on-one counseling saved consumers more than a half million dollars in 2021. As the October 15 to December 7 Medicare Open Enrollment quickly approaches, the Delaware Department of Insurance and its Medicare Assistance Bureau (DMAB) are sharing their annual consumer information announcement. During Medicare Open Enrollment, consumers can join,...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy