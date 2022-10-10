DOVER, Del. (October 12, 2022) — While the hustle and bustle of summer may be over, Fall is the perfect time to get out and visit Delaware farmers’ markets and on-farm markets to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Many of these venues will be open until right before Thanksgiving; however, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) reminds seniors and WIC participants with Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers to spend these by October 31.

