Utah’s most popular Halloween costume for 2022

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – It’s that time of year when witches, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out of the shadows and play tricks on unsuspecting victims who don’t offer treats on Halloween. As Halloween draws near, here is what we can expect to be the most popular costumes this year.

Fashion experts with Boohoo used data from Google Trends to find the most searched-for costumes in every state across the country over the past month in both pop-culture and classic costumes.

The search for ghost costumes topped the charts for Utah as the most popular classic costume. Meanwhile, the release of Top Gun: Maverick in May earlier this year is influencing dress-up choices this Halloween with Top Gun leading pop-culture costume searches in the Beehive State.

Across the nation, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn is still the most popular character to dress as. The once-proclaimed “Cupid of Crime” was the most searched-for costume in 13 states and, according to Boohoo, has been since 2016 with the release of Suicide Squad.

Everyone’s favorite horror doll come to life, Chucky, was the second most popular costume this year, topping the charts in nine states.

For those who love the classics, Witches are a popular trend nationwide with 20 states searching for ‘witch costume.’ With the recent release of the sequel to the ever-loved Hocus Pocus, witches might be more popular than ever.

Below is the full list of states and their most popular costumes whether inspired pop culture or the classics:

State Pop Culture Costume Classic Costume Alabama Chucky Witch Alaska Harley Quinn Witch Arizona Poison Ivy Ghost Arkansas Michael Myers Devil California Chucky Witch Colorado Jack Skellington Witch Connecticut Chucky Ghost Delaware Hocus Pocus Cat Florida Hocus Pocus Witch Georgia Stranger Things Fairy Hawaii Minion Witch Idaho Top Gun Pirate Illinois Chucky Ghost Indiana Harley Quinn Fairy Iowa Poison Ivy Witch Kansas Hocus Pocus Witch Kentucky Michael Myers Devil Louisiana Harley Quinn Pirate Maine Jack Skellington Devil Maryland Harley Quinn Fairy Massachusetts Top Gun Devil Michigan Minion Witch Minnesota Minion Fairy Mississippi Harley Quinn Fairy Missouri Harley Quinn Witch Montana Minion Witch Nebraska Chucky Dinosaur Nevada Top Gun Fairy New Hampshire Harley Quinn Cat New Jersey Chucky Witch New Mexico Chucky Cat New York Chucky Witch North Carolina Harley Quinn Witch North Dakota Harley Quinn Pirate Ohio Harley Quinn Witch Oklahoma Poison Ivy Fairy Oregon Poison Ivy Dinosaur Pennsylvania Stranger Things Cat Rhode Island Chucky Witch South Carolina Harley Quinn Pirate South Dakota Harley Quinn Dinosaur Tennessee Top Gun Witch Texas Harley Quinn Witch Utah Top Gun Ghost Vermont Stranger Things Pirate Virginia Stranger Things Witch Washington Hocus Pocus Witch West Virginia Top Gun Devil Wisconsin Stranger Things Ghost Wyoming Minion Pirate

