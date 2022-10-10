ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah’s most popular Halloween costume for 2022

By Derick Fox
 3 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – It’s that time of year when witches, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out of the shadows and play tricks on unsuspecting victims who don’t offer treats on Halloween. As Halloween draws near, here is what we can expect to be the most popular costumes this year.

Fashion experts with Boohoo used data from Google Trends to find the most searched-for costumes in every state across the country over the past month in both pop-culture and classic costumes.

The search for ghost costumes topped the charts for Utah as the most popular classic costume. Meanwhile, the release of Top Gun: Maverick in May earlier this year is influencing dress-up choices this Halloween with Top Gun leading pop-culture costume searches in the Beehive State.

Across the nation, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn is still the most popular character to dress as. The once-proclaimed “Cupid of Crime” was the most searched-for costume in 13 states and, according to Boohoo, has been since 2016 with the release of Suicide Squad.

Everyone’s favorite horror doll come to life, Chucky, was the second most popular costume this year, topping the charts in nine states.

For those who love the classics, Witches are a popular trend nationwide with 20 states searching for ‘witch costume.’ With the recent release of the sequel to the ever-loved Hocus Pocus, witches might be more popular than ever.

Below is the full list of states and their most popular costumes whether inspired pop culture or the classics:

State Pop Culture Costume Classic Costume
Alabama Chucky Witch
Alaska Harley Quinn Witch
Arizona Poison Ivy Ghost
Arkansas Michael Myers Devil
California Chucky Witch
Colorado Jack Skellington Witch
Connecticut Chucky Ghost
Delaware Hocus Pocus Cat
Florida Hocus Pocus Witch
Georgia Stranger Things Fairy
Hawaii Minion Witch
Idaho Top Gun Pirate
Illinois Chucky Ghost
Indiana Harley Quinn Fairy
Iowa Poison Ivy Witch
Kansas Hocus Pocus Witch
Kentucky Michael Myers Devil
Louisiana Harley Quinn Pirate
Maine Jack Skellington Devil
Maryland Harley Quinn Fairy
Massachusetts Top Gun Devil
Michigan Minion Witch
Minnesota Minion Fairy
Mississippi Harley Quinn Fairy
Missouri Harley Quinn Witch
Montana Minion Witch
Nebraska Chucky Dinosaur
Nevada Top Gun Fairy
New Hampshire Harley Quinn Cat
New Jersey Chucky Witch
New Mexico Chucky Cat
New York Chucky Witch
North Carolina Harley Quinn Witch
North Dakota Harley Quinn Pirate
Ohio Harley Quinn Witch
Oklahoma Poison Ivy Fairy
Oregon Poison Ivy Dinosaur
Pennsylvania Stranger Things Cat
Rhode Island Chucky Witch
South Carolina Harley Quinn Pirate
South Dakota Harley Quinn Dinosaur
Tennessee Top Gun Witch
Texas Harley Quinn Witch
Utah Top Gun Ghost
Vermont Stranger Things Pirate
Virginia Stranger Things Witch
Washington Hocus Pocus Witch
West Virginia Top Gun Devil
Wisconsin Stranger Things Ghost
Wyoming Minion Pirate
MIX 106

Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
POST FALLS, ID
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
