Osgood leads Marion to WaMac title; Mason and MV-L win girls championship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood claimed a WaMac individual title on Thursday, leading the Wolves to a team victory. Lourdes Mason won the girls race, with her teammates from Mount Vernon-Lisbon claiming the girls win.
Luers nets a hat trick, leading #7 Wartburg past Coe
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Kate Luers scored a trio of goals on Tuesday night as the #7-ranked Wartburg women's soccer team beat Coe 6-0. The knights are now 12-0-2 this season.
The Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2023 Schedule
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2023 schedule with game times for all 66 games. The biggest change in the 2023 schedule is Sunday game times are moving by one hour and starting at 1:05 PM. Here are some highlights of what's in store...
Chime In: Stunning images of double rainbow in Eastern Iowa roll in Wednesday evening
A lot of people are talking about the gorgeous double rainbow that could be seen over parts of Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening. The double rainbow could be seen outside Broadcast Park in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening. Iowa's News Now asked viewers on social media to chime in with their pictures...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
Some "punch list items" remain on to-do list as Marion Library prepares for Nov. 10 open
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The story of Marion's new library could fill several volumes. "So it's been pushed back a number of times," says Bill Carroll, library director. Tuesday the library publicly announced, the day after the library board approved it, the new facility will open...
Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in need of donations for dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is asking for donations for a dog who was shot in the face. Ashland was evaluated in Des Moines and then Critter Crusaders was asked to take her in. Ashland's injuries are extensive and she will need...
Dry weather continues across the nation
So far in 2022 there really hasn't been much for precipitation, causing much of the nation to fall under moderate to exceptional conditions. Today (10/11) we did manage to pick up a whopping trace of an inch in Cedar Rapids. Other locations Southeast of the Metro area did manage to pick up a little more rain but has remained light in nature.
Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women event sets out to raise awareness of women's No. 1 killer
HIAWATHA, Iowa — Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, aims to raise awareness of women’s greatest health threat at the Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Closure on I-380 northbound on-ramp in Cedar Rapids through the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation will close an on-ramp on I-380 in Cedar Rapids. The I-380 northbound on-ramp at A Avenue and 1st Street NE will close for road construction. The on-ramp will re-open by...
Excluded worker candidate forum to be held in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Excluded Worker Candidate Forum scheduled for Sunday, October 23, at 3:30pm at the Iowa City Public Library will include candidates from both parties running for Johnson County Supervisor, Senate District 45, and House District 89. The excluded worker candidate forum is sponsored by Escucha...
Safe Place Foundation hosting fundraiser to support local men in recovery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Safe Place Foundation will host a Gala to celebrate and fundraise for their mission to return recovered men to family and community. Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 11th at the Geonetric Building, 415 12th Avenue SE. Dinner provided by local Chef Brett Heikkila. Magician and Comedian Zach Percell of TNZ Magic will provide after dinner entertainment. Tickets available for purchase at https://safeplacefoundation.org/home/gala-event/ Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight.
Water to be shutoff at local campgrounds as winter approaches
Water will be shut off for the season at 12:30 pm on Oct. 17, including the following campgrounds:. Pinicon Ridge Park, Wanatee Park, Morgan Creek Park, and Buffalo Creek Park. No decision has been made in the final closing date for the year. For more information, check out the Linn...
City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
Month out from midterms, Iowa's top election official tests election equipment
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tested election equipment in Anamosa Tuesday morning, a little less than a month out from the November midterm elections. Pate was joined by Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein to test the machines. Every vote tabulator goes through a pre-election audit to make sure they are working and recording the votes properly.
LWVJC holds first Ballot Basics Lecture Series: Voting Matters
Iowa City — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County (LWVJC) began hosting their Lecture Series Ballot Basics: Voting Matters Wednesday evening at the Iowa City Public Library (ICPL). The program is the first in a three-part League lecture series:. Ballot Basics - presented by LWVJC. Voting Matters...
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Brent Lee Robinson, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County, failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Robinson is a 21-year-old white male, height 6'3", and weighs 201 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 11, 2022.
One displaced after porch fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is displaced after their porch caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A neighbor noticed a small fire on the front porch in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. The neighbor said the fire quickly grew and she...
