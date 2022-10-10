ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$17 million industrial park planned near North Las Vegas Airport

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Developers announced plans for the $17 million Simmons Airpark on Monday, an industrial park just east of the North Las Vegas Airport.

Panattoni Development Company has purchased just over nine acres at the northeast corner of Simmons Street and Evans Avenue. The new park will include a 180,96-square-foot building that can be divided into spaces for business leases of about 45,000 square feet.

Construction is scheduled to start in February 2023, and completion is expected in December 2023.

Simmons Airpark is a joint venture between Panattoni Development and Principal Financial Group.

